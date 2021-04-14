Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Supercross
Atlanta 2
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Sat Apr 24
Full Schedule

Watch: Cameron McAdoo's Wild Atlanta 2 Explained

April 14, 2021

Cameron McAdoo's gritty ride to finish third in the 250SX main event at Atlanta 2 will long be remembered as one of the most determined championship efforts in a long time. His violent crash that initially brought out a red flag was hard to watch and it was unfathomable to believe McAdoo would be okay to restart the race. He did though, and somehow he  managed to land on the box.

Some confusion continues to be raised, however, as to whether McAdoo causing the red flag and then being allowed to restart was legal. We dive into how this whole event played out on today's episode of Racer X Rapid News presented by Fly Racing.

*Footage courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

