GNCC Racing Announces Landmark eMTB Event
Morgantown, West Virginia—Racer Productions, Inc., producers of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is proud to announce that the Loretta Lynn eMTB race, Round 7 of the 8-round Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Series, will once again serve as an FIM North American eMTB Championship. Equally exciting is that this unique round will boast a $10,000 Pro Purse.
The Loretta Lynn eMTB GNCC will be held on Saturday, July 31st, in conjunction with the 40th Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (August 2nd - 7th) at the home of country music legend Loretta Lynn in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, the largest and most prestigious amateur motocross event in the world.
The 2021 Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Series kicked off on Saturday, March 13, with the General GNCC in Washington, Georgia, to a revitalized roster of 88 racers – double the entries over last year’s inaugural round. Specialized rider Charlie Mullins, two-time AMA GNCC eMTB National Champion, took the win over an impressive field of 15 pro athletes, many of them new to the series.
With the announcement of the FIM North American Championship status, the pro field will no doubt boom. In fact, the event will feature a “Canadian Compound” to welcome our friends to the north - the Ontario Action Sports Association (OASA) and its athletes. Canadian riders who wish to compete should contact the OASA at info@oasa.club for details on licenses and support in the Canadian Compound at the event.
“We are extremely happy to host the 2021 FIM North American Championship at round seven of the Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Series at Loretta Lynn’s,” said Carrie Russell, Racer Productions CEO. “Our eMTB series has seen unprecedented growth in its second full year of competition and now the addition of a $10,000 Pro Purse will make it one of the most prestigious eMTB events in the world. Having the event in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will show our world class athletes and state-of-the-art eMTB equipment.”
The Loretta Lynn race will be broadcast LIVE on RacerTV.com, as well as televised on MAVTV in a 30-minute highlight episode.
The remaining 7 rounds of the 2021 eMTB GNCC Schedule are:
|Rd 2
|April 17
|Tiger Run
|Union, SC
|Rd 3
|May 1
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Rd 4
|May 22
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Rd 5
|June 5
|Mason-Dixon
|Mt. Morris, PA
|Rd 6
|June 26
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|Rd 7
|July 31
|Loretta Lynn eMTB
|Hurricane Mills, TN
|Rd 8
|Sept. 11
|Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
Both Specialized and Yamaha offer eMTB rentals and demo rides to the public at every GNCC round, with BULLS and Intense expected to participate at select events.
