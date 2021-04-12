After two weekends, the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship returned in a new venue. The 13th round provided one of the most unique tracks we have ever seen and the day was impacted by weather. Eventually, we saw yet another first-time winner in the 250SX class (the fourth in the 250SX West Region!) and a win by the defending 450SX Champion Eli Tomac. We fired off questions to long-time pro Jason Thomas to pick his brain on specific topics from the Atlanta 1 Supercross.

What did you think of the track and the event overall? You've said you loved racing the old Charlotte Supercross at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

I really liked the track. The longer lap time was a welcome reprieve from the 40 second lap times we have seen this season. There were creative rhythm sections, difficult whoops, and even a sand section to change up the flow. This track had a little of everything.

I did feel that the overall experience takes a hit with this style of venue but hopefully we get some of that back being under the lights on Tuesday. Give me a show!

Mud race or not a mud race?

As many know, Jason Weigandt and I are in a life-long duel over weather forecasts. I have lost more times than I am willing to count but I feel like I at least put points on the board at round 13. There is no denying that those heat races were a muddy mess. The main events certainly improved so I can’t claim a clear victory but with the losses I have sustained, I will literally take any glimmer of rain-soaked hope.