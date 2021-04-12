Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Aaron Plessinger has been on a second-half surge in the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. In his third year in the 450SX class, Plessinger has really hit his stride with a podium at the Daytona Supercross and three heat-race victories in the last four rounds. All of that momentum nearly came together for AP at the Atlanta 1 Supercross on Saturday as he holeshot and pulled a big lead early in the main event. Unfortunately, a small bobble on the seventh lap caused him to tip over and lose the race lead. Despite that, the success for Plessinger has left him in his nearly constant chipper mood but with added confidence.

He spoke with the media on Sunday via Zoom to talk about that recent success.

Racer X: Let’s start with that main event. What happened there mid-race? Just kind of take me through the whole thing.

Aaron Plessinger: It was a really good race. The starts were dialed all day. I think once I got out front and started pulling away from them boys, I kind of tried to back it down a little bit, tried to chill out. But once I did that, I lost a little bit of my groove. Started over-jumping and under-jumping stuff. Then just lost the front in that little set right there. Overall, I was happy with how everything played out beforehand. I showed them I can be a force to be reckoned with. We got Tuesday and we got Saturday to do it again. With these starts I think anything is possible.

Is this a coincidence that the riding is getting better, and the starts are getting better? Or is it just the classic when the confidence goes and you start to get excited about a good result, suddenly the starts come along almost magically at the same time?

I think it goes hand in hand. We were working on starts a little bit these last two weeks. I found a little bit of something that I was doing. I think confidence plays into that as well. Qualifying third really helped that out. Then that heat race start really helped that out as well. I think that with confidence and a little body positioning work, I believe that hit the nail on the head.