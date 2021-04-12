After two weeks off, it felt good to be back at the races again, right? The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship picked up in Atlanta for the first of three races in all new venue—Atlanta Motor Speedway. Although the race was a bit subdued due to the weather, we still have plenty to talk about. I liked the track, being at a speedway like we used to go to at Charlotte (and still do at Daytona) is different and cool. As I've said many times, Daytona has not been a good track for many years so it doesn’t produce good racing. This was different than Daytona. This was a traditional SX track but on steroids. It was long, had many jumps that were really big, and it was cool. Yeah, the rain came and washed away two of the three practices (it makes me laugh that the riders only got one practice on the only track where they really needed all three) but this thing was cool. Can we maybe have some more of these types of facilities? Yeah, I think the Feld Entertainment guys should think about it.

I asked Eli Tomac that question after the race and I mean, duh, he won so of course he likes it but he mentioned how nice it was to have room. Eli liked it so much he event went third person on it and said "Eli Tomac likes it!"

Here re some quick hits and misses from the race:

Tomac rode great and even with the shorter main event he was still going to be a favorite on a track like this. Then it actually turned out not to be shorter--with the long lap times, the 18 minutes + 1 main event ended up running 20 minutes and 45 seconds, which is about the same as a 20 + on a normal supercross track.

Eli had the room to move, like he talked about, as well as more track to make stuff happen. Even if he didn't get a good start, he would have had a shot to win, and since his start was actually okay, he was in a good spot. I think even without “CadeGate,” he gets Sexton on the last lap (although if Plessinger didn't go down, it would have been tough, as Eli admitted). Overall, Eli was really charging hard late in the race. Can he sweep the next two races? Yeah, I think he can. Roczen swept Indy and Webb swept Arlington. Confidence is huge in our little sport and Tomac will have it tomorrow.