Geronimo “El Wey” Bacur (1997-2021)

April 5, 2021 10:05am | by:
Geronimo “El Wey” Bacur (1997-2021)

The Argentine motocross community is in shock after the tragic news of the death of one of its most beloved riders, Geronimo Alberto Zapata Bacur, who was just 23 years old. "El Wey" (as everyone called him) was competing in a race of the Cordoba Motocross Championship in the town of San Agustín when he crashed on the landing of a jump just after the start. Two other riders following Bacur closely could not avoid him, and he did not survive his injuries.

Bacur had an incredible and inspiring story, according to our Argentine contributor Sergio Luis Clot. On November 15, 2020, he was in an automobile accident that cost him his left arm, but after just two months he was riding his motorcycle again, and he soon began competing in regular races with full-bodied rivals.

“Without a doubt, in these months after his accident, Geronimo made us reflect on the limitations that a person can have,” explained Clot in an email. “With a lot of passion, he was able to drive a dirt bike without an arm in a beautiful way.”

Geronimo Alberto Zapata Bacur, was born on April 24, 1997. He was the Argentine National Champion in 2006, ’08, and 2012, each time in different categories. He also participated in the FIM Junior World Cup in Belgium, was the Peruvian Supercross Champion in 2018 and also twice runner-up.

Wrote Clot of the loss of Bacur, “Today, it will be a day very, very difficult to forget for all of us who carry motocross in our souls...”

Here is a video of Geronimo “El Wey” Bacur riding and competing without his left arm:

Here are some photos of Bacur via Instagram.

The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now