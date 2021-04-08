Monster Energy AMA Supercross is coming off the longest scheduled break in years. We spoke with some of the top trainers to see how the hiatus affects training schedules, and how the different schedule this year has changed things up in general.

How are you handling the two-weekend break in the series? Outdoor testing? Rest? Catching back up on riding or testing you missed during a residency?

Seth Rarick: The break has been nice for just about everyone. Obviously, it’s a long season and a little reset is always nice. We’ve taken advantage of the downtime by riding some motocross and getting a head start on some settings for the summer, and also riding supercross and focusing on areas where each guy needs to improve. Addressing the weak points is the best way to put it.

Blake Savage: A two weekend break doesn't come often so I can imagine most racers and team staff look forward to this. It is two weekends but almost three weeks in total, so this is a time to catch up with family or shut off your mind engine that has been solely focused on one thing—work and racing. It is going to play in your favor or potentially work against you. A rider who’s been on his A game and riding the momentum wave, that is not really going to work into your benefit because of a disrupted flow of racing. Not always though. A rider who feels like he has some weak areas could absolutely use a two-week break to assess where he can be better and begin to work on that. It’s a time to work on fitness or catch up on rest. It can help reset an athlete mentally that is feeling the week-to-week grind of a series and come back more refreshed and motivated again. Or a team can utilize the time to test and make improvements with the bike. It all depends on the individual athlete and how they can take advantage of the time.

Aldon Baker: We’re using the time to actually do some outdoor testing and balancing it with some recovery to be ready for the last five supercross races.

Gareth Swanepoel: We have been doing some outdoors just to change it up and to get some testing in. I also believe riding outdoors can help when they get back to supercross.