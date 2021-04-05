You had major concussion problems last year. Was there a time, when you realized you had been knocked out, that you thought that was going to be super bad.

Oh for sure. My symptoms were a little different. Atlanta last year, I had some vision issues, this time I didn’t have that, so that was comforting. I didn’t have too bad of a headache, but I was worried. I watched it back and it was tough to see that. I was wondering if I even wanted to race again. Head injuries are something you don’t want to mess around with. So we stayed in Daytona on Sunday, came home Monday. I was making calls to different neurologist places. Back home in Michigan I found a place, they did an MRI and a few other tests, and I was above average, but I guess I should be, being an athlete. But, because this was just a few days after the race, that was very positive. I was doing a lot of therapy and things were coming along, but for about a week and a half after the race, I was still worried. Headaches weren’t too bad but I was just fatigued a lot. I wasn’t making a lot of progress. Then it just clicked one day, which is what didn’t happen last year. I just kept at it with the therapy, then I started riding last week, and then I came down here to try supercross. I’m sure glad I did.

What I really wanted to talk about was the therapy. We talked about this last year. I don’t think people realize that’s something you can do.

There’s so much research out there and there are so many places. Last year, I thought the place that I went to in Minnesota, the Functional Neurology Clinic, was the only place out there. Carter Biese turned me on to that. Now I’m finding out there are places all over that follow similar principles. I’ve read a lot of books on it and I’ve combined a lot of exercises I’ve learned. Actually, they had a segment with the [Kawasaki] Science of Supercross on the TV show the other week, where they showed a lot of brain and eye exercises. It’s a lot of things like that. I’m happy with what I’ve learned and I don’t think I would have come around so quickly if I didn’t do my exercises. It’s funny, at the end of the day, I can actually feel like I did my exercises, like, my brain actually feels it, just like muscles do after a workout.

It’s like your brain is sore from working out!

Yeah exactly like that! I’ve learned a lot and I’ve done a lot of research. I think all the things I do, it not only helps with the concussions, but just riding in general.