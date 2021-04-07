The MX vs ATV franchise originally debuted in 2005 with Unleashed, becoming the first game to feature both dirt bikes and ATVs together. Since then, developers have continued to break new ground in gameplay, enhancing the realism of control with each installment. When it launched in 2018, All Out featured a total evolution of the MX vs ATV franchise, rebuilt from the ground up to become the biggest racing and off-road lifestyle gaming experience to date. In the years since, updates have allowed for even more refinements to the realism of the game, which culminated with the introduction of the Pro Motocross DLC.

“As passionate motocross fans ourselves, we’re committed to providing the most realistic gameplay possible and we’re constantly looking to find ways to bring new experiences to our loyal MX vs ATV All Out players,” said Lenore Gilbert, CEO Rainbow Studios. “The addition of Pro Motocross has been overwhelmingly positive and long overdue. These venues are iconic and while most of us will never have the opportunity to line up on the starting gate at a National venue, the track pack can at least give us a sense of what these incredible athletes endure over the course of the season and allow us to appreciate their talents that much more.”

The 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will once again consist of a 12-round schedule, beginning on Memorial Day Weekend with the season-opening Fox Raceway I National on May 29 from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. The summer season will bring the world’s best riders to 10 different states, including returns to many of American motocross’ most storied venues, concluding on September 11 with the sport’s oldest event, the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Sacramento, California.

