100% Introduces The SP21 Goggle Collection

San Diego, California—100%, the San Diego-based sports performance company, has launched an updated collection of the popular Armega, Racecraft 2 and Accuri 2 goggle styles. With exceptional attention to detail, all three models are now available in fresh new colors and designs for spring.

The Generation 2 range of 100% goggles were introduced this past fall and feature an even more expansive field of view and unmatched comfort for continued dominance on the track. That dominance continues to be proven with 100% goggles currently leading all three classes in the 2021 Supercross Championship standings with Cooper Webb, Colt Nichols, and Justin Cooper all currently sitting on top in their respective classes.

Elevate your kit with new Spring 2021 goggle designs while experiencing elite-level protection, visibility, and comfort.