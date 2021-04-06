Jordan Bailey Announces He Is “Done” For Remainder of Supercross

Bailey made his pro debut with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team during the 2018 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He debuted in supercross in 2019 (finishing 10th in the 250SX East Region) and then was signed by the TiLube Honda Racing team for the 2020 season (finishing 14th in the 250SX East Region). Bailey was expected to return to the Honda team for 2021 but only days before the start of the season our Steve Matthes reported Bailey would instead be racing a privateer Yamaha come the 250SX West Region start in February.