Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 1
Sat Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 2
Tue Apr 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta 3
Sat Apr 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Jordan Bailey Announces He Is “Done” For Remainder of Supercross

April 6, 2021 12:10pm | by:
Jordan Bailey Announces He Is “Done” For Remainder of Supercross

Florida native Jordan Bailey took to Instagram yesterday to announce he will not be will not be competing in the remaining rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

“I’ll be done for the rest of the supercross season. I would like to thank everyone who supported me as most of you know I was full privateer this year. I’m not sure what my future holds for outdoors. Thanks.”

Bailey suffered a shoulder injury at the Arlington 2 Supercross when his bike locked up in the first lap of the main event (he officially recorded 21st although he did not complete a lap). The injury then kept him out of the Arlington 3 Supercross. 

Bailey made his pro debut with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team during the 2018 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He debuted in supercross in 2019 (finishing 10th in the 250SX East Region) and then was signed by the TiLube Honda Racing team for the 2020 season (finishing 14th in the 250SX East Region). Bailey was expected to return to the Honda team for 2021 but only days before the start of the season our Steve Matthes reported Bailey would instead be racing a privateer Yamaha come the 250SX West Region start in February. 

Through five rounds of the 250SX West Region, Bailey sits 23rd in points after making three main events (although he DNF’d at round 11). His season-best was a 14th at the Daytona Supercross. Due to the vagueness of his latest post, the exact reasoning behind Bailey's decision is unknown at the moment. 

