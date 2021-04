Text/Film: FMF

Generation after generation the power of moto forms unbreakable bonds. This has been Don Emler’s vision of the Flying Machine Factory Since 1973 and he has now passed this down to his son Don Emler Jr and grandson Ethan Emler. This is the power that binds us.

F-amily M-oto F-irst

For imformation on all FMF products, visit www.fmfracing.com.