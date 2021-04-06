Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2021 Yamaha WR450F Bike Intro

The Yamaha WR450F is an all-new bike for 2021, and many of the changes that occurred with the YZ line last year are now incorporated into the WR model. The off-road bike features a bigger tank, skid plate, o-ring chain, 18-inch rear wheel, odometer, lighter spring rate, off-road specific suspension characteristics, headlight, and much more. So what did we think? The frame change that Yamaha made makes the bike seem lighter with side-to-side movement, it's more nimble than the previous model. The engine character is very lively and free but also works well down low in the RPM range. Now, where did Yamaha leave some room for improvement? I wish it came with handguards, and the suspension could be a bit stiffer. All things considered, this is a great package for getting out on the trails for hours on end.

