Racer X Films: Painting Motocross Helmets with Tagger Designs

Tour the shop and tag along as we give you an inside look at Tagger Designs paint shop in Lake Elsinore, California. Tag started out as a surfer in the 1980s and later got into moto when he started riding with his kids. Now Tagger Designs is one of the most prolific helmet painters in the industry having done work for various pro riders including Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart. Check out the shop and get to know Tag and his crew.