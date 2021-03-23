Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb won again on Saturday night to sweep all three Monster Energy Supercross rounds in Arlington, Texas, but this third win was anything but normal. His heat race was bad, as Honda HRC teammates Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton caught and passed him, and Sexton even put him on the ground. With the title battle essentially boiling down to just Cooper versus Ken, the heat served as huge momentum for Roczen.

In the main, though, Webb did his thing: he adapted, he figured it out, and he fixed the problems. Then he won. Webb talked about the big night with the media on Monday night.

Cooper, congrats on the sweep at Arlington. At Arlington 2 you had a crash in the whoops in practice, but you said sometimes that can be good, and get you fired up. You are able to respond to adversity. Is that something that you’ve always had or is that something you’ve developed more recently. Did that help you over the weekend?

Cooper Webb: Yeah thank you for that. Like you said it was a great three races, I couldn’t have dreamed for a better scenario. That practice crash was a tough one and sometimes you just have to deal with it the best you can. My buddy Seth Rarick, he always told me it’s good to get a good crash every once in a while and get it out of your system. We joke about that. So it was good to bounce back the way we did.

After the heat race I think a lot of people were wondering how you would rebound for that main event. You clearly didn’t have the pace Ken [Roczen] had there in the heat race. What was that turnaround time like between the heat race and the main event, and what did you do differently? Did you make a bike change? Line choice?

It was a little bit of a combination of everything. We tried a bike change that obviously didn’t work well, but it was just a bad heat, for sure. Ken was riding really well and was all over me and when he got around me, he pulled away. Then I ended up going down and stuff. I just went back and regrouped. It’s easy to let things slip away and let that ruin your whole night, so I was proud of myself for being able to rebound and figure things out. I watched a lot of film and kind of see where I was losing a lot of time. That rhythm section changed throughout the day, so being able to see what changed and what those guys were doing and what was the fastest way through them was good. I was able to adjust. It’s hard to gain pace, for sure, but I was able to do that for the main event which worked out really well.

Coop 15 points up leading into this break. In ’19 you kind of stuck with supercross during the break to get supercross done. Now you have a chance to get another supercross title. Will you do some motocross testing or will you do what you did in ’19, and stick to supercross?

We’re actually going to start some motocross this week, probably just riding but no testing. With the two weekends off we really have three weeks off, so I’m excited to switch it up and get some higher speed riding in. I feel that sometimes helps you when you go back to supercross. We’re going to do that this week, then maybe half and half the following week, then back to supercross on the third week. I feel like throwing in some motocross helps at this point in the season.

You said on the podium that after the heat race, you didn’t like getting put on the ground and that might have motivated you. Can you talk about that incident with Sexton, and then your thoughts before the main?

Yeah, like I said you never want to be in that position, first where you’re getting passed and two… it was a racing, he didn’t mean to do it, but getting taken out always sucks. For me I always try to use it as motivation going into the main event. Getting beat and passed by two guys and getting pulled away from, I was looking for some redemption there. That’s never fun. I just tried to use it to motivate myself to go to the main and do the best I could—try to use it to put that pressure on myself to win. That’s how I was envisioning it, but you never know how racing is, it changes all the time. I used it for motivation, and it worked out really well.