It's a Fun Filthy Friday! Here's this week's Q & A with our resident expert in all things, Phil Nicoletti. Someday Phil might actually announce his official plans to race the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer. For now, we have your questions and Phil's answers. Send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com.

Dearest Phil, I would like to go back to that little "incident" you had with Mike Alessi at one of the Canadian nationals. You remember that, right ? He gave you a little love tap and you fell over. Then you were screaming expletives and had your finger in his face. Phil, it's called MOTOCROSS RACING! I think you owe Mr. Mike a very warm-hearted apology. Aye? Yours truly,

BA Nelson

BA Nelson,

BA must stand for “Bad Ass” because that’s a badass question. I don’t owe Mike an apology. We both apologized a long time ago to each other and to the fans. So I’m not sure what you’re trying to get at Badass Nelson. Two weeks after our incident we raced, he won, and I gave him thumbs up. A week later, I won, and we shook hands. But for the record, It was more than a “love tap” and I didn’t crash. Helluva save I might say. You might have “bad ass” in your name, but we’d probably have to scrape you up off the ground if that was you though. I’m not bummed. I chalk it up to an epic memory, a good battle. We were going for it that year, but in the end Mike and I both lost to Colton Facciotti anyway so there’s no winning in losing. That’s what makes racing bad ass.