Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider, Justin Cooper, after suffering a tough opening lap and racing back to fourth place at the finish on Saturday evening inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, said, “I had my work cut out for me again. I would have liked to get starts like I did in Orlando, but we’re giving everything we’ve got every time out and that’s all we can do.” Looking to the fourth round of the 250SX West Region on Tuesday night in the Lone Star State, Cooper, who is now six points adrift of Cameron McAdoo in the championship fight, is not only determined to post up victory number two in ’21, but to also take control of a championship with six 250SX west races yet to be run before everything winds down with the East/West Showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hanging out in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area and burning time before heading on over to that big football stadium on #1 AT&T Way in beautiful Arlington, Texas, Racer X did a bit of bench racing with the dude straight outta Cold Springs Harbor, New York.

Racer X: Okay Justin, I’m going to take a wild guess and say you’re hanging out in Arlington this week. Having said that, how are you and what are you up to?

Justin Cooper: You’re right, I’m in Arlington. I have some family here in Texas, so we’re just trying to stay busy that way. Yeah, waiting around for the races is pretty hard, though. It’s pretty boring. I’ve been doing some spinning and stuff during the day, but other than that I’m just spending time with some family. We went to the shooting range today, so that was pretty fun.

How’d you do at that?

It was good. I haven’t really shot much so that was cool to go and do. It’s different and it takes you’re mind off of things, so that was good.

You’re three races into the 2021 AMA 250SX West Championship. You won the first main event of the season at Orlando 2 and have placed fourth after two mid-pack starts at Daytona and Arlington 1, respectively. How do you feel about your racing thus far?

I feel awesome on the bike. Everything in that place is just perfect. I feel like I’m not lacking anywhere and I feel like I’m really competitive as far as everything with the bike, but my last two starts in the main events have not been good enough to get to the front. I haven’t really made it easy on myself, so that’s kind of been a bummer. The first round at Orlando went great. I got the holeshot and kind of had an easy race and could ride my own race. These last two races, though, I’ve just been struggling off the gate in the mains. Those aren’t the gate drops you want to struggle with. Bummer there, but we’re working to save as many points as we can in these situations and keep the ball rolling.