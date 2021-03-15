After starting the main event at Arlington 1 in second place behind Dean Wilson, Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb was quick to pounce on the Scotsman for the race lead. That quick maneuver allowed Webb to open up an early lead that was never sliced into once Justin Barcia had moved into second place. Webb led all 28 laps for his fourth win of 2021 and his 15th win of his 450SX career to move into the points lead of the championship over Ken Roczen, who could only manage sixth on the night.

Webb spoke with the media via Zoom post-race to discuss his night.

Racer X: That was quite a points swing tonight. Talk about how important it for you was to come in here and kind of lay down the law in the first race and try and change the momentum a little bit of where things have been going.

Cooper Webb: Like you said, it was a huge night. The whole day was really good. Got a great start in the main event and was able to lead every lap. Felt in control. Just hit my marks. It was a great night overall. Like you said, to earn the red plate is sweet. That’s what we work for and that’s the goal. It’s exciting to know that we have two more races here and how well I gelled today. I’m excited to keep it going. As we’re getting closer to the end of this thing, every point is important, but when we can maximize them that’s always a nice advantage, for sure.

You had a horrible crash in Arlington [last year]. Did you ever imagine you’d be where you are today after that very scary crash in Arlington?

Yeah. Like you said, that was last year and it’s never a good memory to have. Even coming back today, you kind of have that in the back of your mind. So, to get redemption from that is awesome and huge. Just for me to be able to kind of block that out and focus on racing today I think for me I gained a lot of confidence. Like you said, it's racing. Stuff happens. You have crashes. You got to kind of forget about it and put it in the past. For me, that was probably the biggest one of my career. When I saw the concrete today, I was almost like, man… I had to walk it out. It’s awesome to be able to fast forward a year later and get complete redemption. It’s a really cool feeling and pretty cool to look back on.