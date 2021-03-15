Arlington 1 was a huge night for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rookie Seth Hammaker. The 20-year-old burst out of the gates to grab the holeshot and put together a masterfully managed race to lead every lap en route to his first career victory. The win comes in just his third professional start after several years of frustrating injuries and ailments during his amateur career that delayed his pro debut. Now he’s a winner and suddenly a whole different talking point just three rounds into the 2021 250SX West campaign.

He spoke with the media after the race via Zoom about his monumental win.

Racer X: This is a big night for you. You’re a rookie. You’re coming into the season. You probably have aspirations of doing well. Did you think honestly that by the third round you would be competing for a win and get one?

Seth Hammaker: No, I definitely didn’t think that by the third round I’d have a main event win. I knew I could eventually get it done, but to be this early is pretty awesome. I’ve learned so much already. Just kind of keep it going. Just stoked to get the first win.

You said on the podium that [the race] was just forever, right? It was super long. At what point in the main event did you realize, “I’m going to do this?” Was there doubt halfway through? What was going through your mind mid-race? When did it kind of lock in in your brain like, “I’m going to get this?”

I would say the first half of the race I was running pretty good. I was hitting my marks. When I got to halfway, I was like, “Man, we’re only halfway?” Kind of feeling it. I was just riding a little tight out there. I feel like probably when my mechanic gave me five laps to go on the pit board I was like, “Alright, I can do this. Hold it together, hit your lines, and just keep riding what’s in front of you.” I would say by then I was like, all right, I can do this.