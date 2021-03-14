The 10th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross has come and gone as we officially are into the back half of the 2021 season. Despite wire-to-wire victories in both classes at Arlington 1, we saw a lot of angles to dissect. As such, we fired off questions to long-time pro Jason Thomas to hear his thoughts on a number of topics from the first of three in Arlington.

The split section after the finish line appeared to be pretty equal throughout the entire day. We saw passes from both the inside and the outside. What's your take on how that section (and the track in general really) shaped up?

Split sections are always difficult to build equally. Almost always, one line becomes the preferred route. I think the outside line was the preferred line in this case, too, but it wasn’t overwhelmingly so. That’s the most critical aspect. As long as both lines are usable, I am cool with split lanes. If one line is a distinct advantage, though, you just turn a wide racetrack into an incredibly narrow one as everyone piles into the better choice. Split lanes are tricky and more often than not end up as a bad idea. This time, however, it worked.

Wow, how about that ride from Seth Hammaker!? Did you see this race coming this early from him? What stood out to you tonight about his ride?

I didn’t see that coming! I just talked to him in the hotel lobby, and he is on cloud nine. He rode incredibly well and after fending off Jordon Smith in the early laps, he really had the race to himself. Hammaker didn’t really have any hype coming in. He flew well under the radar and maybe that was for the best. He has arrived now, though. His starts are putting him into great position for success and he just looks to have all of the necessary tools. With Cameron McAdoo and Justin Cooper embroiled in their own duel, Hammaker has a chance to rack up a few podiums here.