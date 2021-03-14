As the second half of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicked off on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas, there was no more wondering as to whether or not there was championship tension between leader Ken Roczen and 2019 champ Cooper Webb. After a first turn incident at the Daytona Supercross between the two created a frustrated Roczen who let his emotions pour out post-race, Webb was none too shy either about letting it be known that he believes he’s firmly inside of Roczen’s head moving forward.

The first of three rounds this week in Arlington almost immediately saw what type of fight we’re in for down the stretch. Roczen went fastest in free practice while Webb just got Roczen for top time in the first qualifying session. Marvin Musquin getting the quickest time in the final session, thus qualifying first, was merely a side note to see what would happen tonight between Webb and Roczen.

In his heat race, Roczen crashed while trying to pass Dean Wilson for second. Webb struggled to a third-place finish in his heat race leaving both riders on the back foot for gate selection in the main event. When the metal hit the dirt, one answered the call – Webb.

Though Dean Wilson officially grabbed the holeshot, Cooper was quick to force Deano wide in the second corner to take the race lead. He never gave it back. After 28 laps, Webb had notched his fourth win of the season, the 15th win of his career, and boasted a seven-point lead in the championship.

“It was a huge night. The whole day was really good. Got a great start in the main event and was able to lead every lap and felt in control and was able to hit my marks,” said Webb. “It’s exciting to know we have two more races here, and how well I felt today, I’m excited to keep it going.”