Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the tenth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Plenty of storylines to follow today as Monster Energy Supercross heads into its tenth round of racing. In the 250SX West Region, Cameron McAdoo is riding high after taking his first career win one week ago in Daytona. And thanks to a fourth-place finish from Justin Cooper last week, McAdoo is also the championship leader by four points. It’s going to be interesting to see how the night program shakes out between these two as they both fight for the red plate. Joining the fray will be Kyle Peters, who recently wrapped up a perfect season in Kicker AMA Arenacross. That’s right, Peters won every single arenacross main event this season, in both classes, and now’s setting his sights on the supercross podium.

In the 450SX ranks things couldn’t be more interesting. Defending champ Eli Tomac, who hasn’t been his usual dominant self this season, finally notched another win last week in Daytona. Will it be the jumpstart he needs to get his season back on track? Ken Roczen is another rider who will be looking to get back in the winner’s circle. Roczen still holds the red plate, but only has a two-point lead over Cooper Webb, who Roczen hasn’t beaten since Indianapolis. Roczen wasn’t happy with Webb last week after Webb pushed him wide off the start, so it’s going to be interesting to see what kind of interaction the two have tonight. Things are guaranteed to get interesting tonight, so be sure to stick around!

Timed qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s pushing the pace. One rider who won't be participating in qualifying is Shane McElrath, who announced a back issue will keep him out of today's action.