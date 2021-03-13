Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Live Now
GNCC
The General
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington 1
Articles
450SX Combined Qualifying
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Combined Qualifying
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 2
Tue Mar 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Arlington 1

Race Day Feed Arlington 1

March 13, 2021 12:10pm

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the tenth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Plenty of storylines to follow today as Monster Energy Supercross heads into its tenth round of racing. In the 250SX West Region, Cameron McAdoo is riding high after taking his first career win one week ago in Daytona. And thanks to a fourth-place finish from Justin Cooper last week, McAdoo is also the championship leader by four points. It’s going to be interesting to see how the night program shakes out between these two as they both fight for the red plate. Joining the fray will be Kyle Peters, who recently wrapped up a perfect season in Kicker AMA Arenacross. That’s right, Peters won every single arenacross main event this season, in both classes, and now’s setting his sights on the supercross podium.

In the 450SX ranks things couldn’t be more interesting. Defending champ Eli Tomac, who hasn’t been his usual dominant self this season, finally notched another win last week in Daytona. Will it be the jumpstart he needs to get his season back on track? Ken Roczen is another rider who will be looking to get back in the winner’s circle. Roczen still holds the red plate, but only has a two-point lead over Cooper Webb, who Roczen hasn’t beaten since Indianapolis. Roczen wasn’t happy with Webb last week after Webb pushed him wide off the start, so it’s going to be interesting to see what kind of interaction the two have tonight. Things are guaranteed to get interesting tonight, so be sure to stick around!

Timed qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s pushing the pace. One rider who won't be participating in qualifying is Shane McElrath, who announced a back issue will keep him out of today's action.

Dylan Ferrandis in Arlington.
Dylan Ferrandis in Arlington. Align Media

250SX  Qualifying – First Timed SessionS

Group B

Carson Mumford and Jerry Robin were the first to start setting fast times in this session, but when things started settling down it was Dominque Thury who boosted himself to the top of the board. He stayed there for several minutes before Robin came roaring back with a 47.286, just over two tenths faster than Thury. Thury quickly lowered his own time in response, but not enough to displace Robin. Robin left the first Group B session as the man to beat.

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jerry Robin 47.2860 Hamel, MN United States Husqvarna FC 250
2Dominique Thury 47.4820 Germany Yamaha YZ250F
3Carson Mumford 47.6060 Simi Valley, CA United States Honda CRF250R
4Derek Kelley 48.0240 Riverside, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
5Ty Masterpool 48.3120 Paradise, TX United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results

Group C

Cheyenne Harmon kicked off timed qualifying in the C Group by laying down a 48.587. Later, on his seventh lap, Harmon lowered his own time slightly, turning a 48.558. Other than that, this one was pretty uneventful, as nobody was every able to get close to Harmon.

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cheyenne Harmon 48.5580 Ovilla, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Michael Hicks Michael Hicks48.9930 Fenton, MO KTM 250 SX-F
3Matthew Hubert 49.1130 Riverside, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Corbin Hayes 49.5890 Folsom, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Casey Keast 49.6230 Kelowna, BC Canada Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

Group A

When qualifying got underway it was none other than the championship leader, Cameron McAdoo, and Justin Cooper, who’s second in points, who were immediately fast. Cooper set a 46.236 right away, only to see McAdoo bang out a 46.104. McAdoo later improved his own time, dropping it down to a 45.947. Not to be outdone, Cooper shrugged his shoulders and busted out a 45.652 a couple laps later. Hunter Lawrence was on the move too, and with about four minutes left he moved past McAdoo with a 45.947. Jordon Smith, who received about twenty stitches in his backside last week after getting gashed by a footpeg, looked spicy as well, and on lap eleven moved into second place after posting a 45.834. When the checkers flew it was Cooper who maintained the fastest lap time, but positions one through eight were separated by less than a second.

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 45.6520 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jordon Smith
45.8340 Belmont, NC United States Kawasaki KX250
3Cameron McAdoo 45.9290 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Hunter Lawrence 45.9300 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
5Seth Hammaker 46.1210 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
  • McAdoo Align Media
  • Thrasher Align Media
  • Another type of rider's meeting. Align Media

450SX  Qualifying – First Timed Session

Group A

There were plenty of changes up front in the initial stages of this qualifier, but things got serious when Webb all of a sudden posted a lap time, a 44.516, about a second faster than the closest time. Roczen responded with a 44.618, but Webb stepped it up again, inching toward the 43-second range with a 44.389. Elsewhere Marvin Musquin was quietly spinning fast laps, and was the third rider to dip below the 45-second mark with a 44.985. When the qualifier ended, Webb’s 44.389 held strong, and Webb celebrated by throwing a whip before rolling off the track.

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cooper Webb 44.3890 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Ken Roczen 44.6180 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
3Marvin Musquin 44.8080 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Jason Anderson 45.0420 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Chase Sexton
45.1110 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Cooper Webb was fastest in the first 450SX timed qualifier by substantial margin.
Cooper Webb was fastest in the first 450SX timed qualifier by substantial margin. Align Media

Group B

Tyler Bowers put his Kawasaki up front to get things going in this one, but Alex Ray narrowly nudged him out of the way, posting a 46.984. Fredrik Noren and Brandon Hartranft also got in the mix on top of the board as the qualifier progressed, but when it was over it was Hartranft’s 46.933 that was the fastest lap. Ray had a crash in the whoops in this one that sent his bike flying, but fortunately Ray appeared to be okay after taking a moment to gather himself.

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brandon Hartranft 46.9330 Brick, NJ United States Suzuki RM-Z450
2Fredrik Noren
46.9670 Lidköping Sweden Kawasaki KX450
3Alex Ray
46.9840 Jackson, TN United States Kawasaki KX450
4Tyler Bowers 47.0950 Danville, KY United States Kawasaki KX450
5Justin Starling
47.1240 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Group C

Theodore Pauli was fastest in this one in the opening laps with a 49.191, but Josh Cartwright, who’s in his first race back after an injury that kept him sidelined for a while, bested him with a 48.106. That time would hold strong, making Cartwright the fastest qualifier in the C Group.

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 450SX Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Josh Cartwright
48.1060 Tallahassee, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
2Hunter Schlosser 48.1610 El Paso, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Scott Champion 48.2690 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
4Lane Shaw 48.9810 Alvin, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
5Theodore Pauli 49.1910 Edwardsville, IL United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
  • Drain Plug Align Media
  • Drain Plug Revisited Align Media
  • Third time's a charm Align Media
  • Malcolm Stewart Align Media
  • Dean Wilson Align Media
  • Justin Barcia Align Media

250SX Qualifying – Second Timed Session

Group C

Just like in his first qualifier, Cheyenne Harmon struck first in this one , setting a 47.383 to top the field on his second lap. But he had some challengers in this one. Calvin Fonvieille was just over a tenth off Harmon’s initial pace, and on lap six Michael Hicks turned a 47.005 to shove his way to the front. Hicks looked like he was enjoying himself too, throwing a whip here and there and even tossing a one-footer out. Harmon looked like he was on a heater with about three minutes left, but he low-sided right before the finish line, ruining his lap. Hicks’ 47.005 ended up being the fastest of the session.

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 250SX West Group C Qualifying 2

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Michael Hicks Michael Hicks47.0050 Fenton, MO KTM 250 SX-F
2Cheyenne Harmon 47.3830 Ovilla, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Calvin Fonvieille Calvin Fonvieille47.4060 Lescure d'Albigeois, FR KTM 250 SX-F
4Casey Keast 48.1170 Kelowna, BC Canada Husqvarna FC 250
5Corbin Hayes 48.2310 Folsom, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results

Group B

The final 250 B qualifier saw Carson Mumford jump out of the gate hard, immediately setting a 46.952. A few laps later, he lowered it more, dropping down to a 46.940. Jerry Robin didn’t have the fastest times initially, but he kept steadily shaving off time, and late in the session he was able to displace Mumford for the lead with a 46.775. Mumford wasn’t able to respond, and Robin once again was the fastest man in his qualifier.

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jerry Robin 46.7750 Hamel, MN United States Husqvarna FC 250
2Carson Mumford 46.9400 Simi Valley, CA United States Honda CRF250R
3Dominique Thury 47.1150 Germany Yamaha YZ250F
4Dustin Winter 47.2810 Clearwater, KS United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Ty Masterpool 47.5640 Paradise, TX United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results
Can Marchbanks get back on the box tonight?
Can Marchbanks get back on the box tonight? Align Media

Group A

Jalek Swoll nabbed the “practice” holeshot in this final 250SX qualifier of the day, but Cameron McAdoo jumped in right behind him and shadowed him, even showing him a wheel in places. McAdoo went on to set a fast time in his fourth lap, a 45.435, but Justin Cooper tapped him on the shoulder a few laps later and said, “I’ll take that,” and busted out a 45.299. Hammaker was next to pass McAdoo, recording a 45.358, but with less than a minute left in the session McAdoo was on a heater and looking to make some time back up. He seemed to slow slightly on the second half of the lap, however, but he crossed the line with enough time for another lap. Unfortunately for McAdoo he wasn’t able to climb any higher. Cooper held on to be the fastest 250SX rider in Qualifying at Arlington 1.

"The track is pretty tight tonight," Cooper said afterward. "Times are close and it’s going to come down to fitness. I’m good there, so I’m looking forward to the main event."

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 45.2990 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Seth Hammaker 45.3580 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Cameron McAdoo 45.4210 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Jordon Smith
45.6350 Belmont, NC United States Kawasaki KX250
5Alex Martin
46.0070 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 250SX West Combined Qualifying

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 45.2990 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Seth Hammaker 45.3580 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Cameron McAdoo 45.4210 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Jordon Smith
45.6350 Belmont, NC United States Kawasaki KX250
5Hunter Lawrence 45.9300 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
Full Results
  • Anderson Align Media
  • Tomca Align Media
  • Roczen Align Media

450SX  Qualifying – Second Timed Session

Group A

Marvin Musquin showed some serious speed right away in this one, coming extremely close to the 43-second range on lap five with a 44.151. Eli Tomac showed signs of speed too when he notched a 44.551 on the seventh lap, but Dylan Ferrandis quickly shoved Tomac a spot back when he turned a 44.454. Cooper Webb was next to shuffle Tomac back, posting a 44.537, but nobody was getting anywhere near Musquin’s 44.120. Jason Anderson came out of nowhere to take over second with a 44.335 near the end of the qualifier, but Musquin would not be caught. Times are pretty tight—the top twelve riders ended this session separated by less than a second. Afterward Musquin remarked that, although the whoops are tricky, he didn’t find the track very difficult.

If Musquin gets out of the gate well tonight he could be trouble for the rest of the field.
If Musquin gets out of the gate well tonight he could be trouble for the rest of the field. Align
Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Marvin Musquin 44.1200 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
2Jason Anderson 44.3350 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
3Dylan Ferrandis 44.4540 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
4Cooper Webb 44.5370 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Eli Tomac 44.5510 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results

Group B

Tyler Bowers was quick initially in this one, but it wasn’t long before Cade Clason took over, setting a 46.609. The time held for a few laps, but on Brandon Hartranft’s tenth lap he set a 46.460, which would hold up for the rest of the session.

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brandon Hartranft 46.4600 Brick, NJ United States Suzuki RM-Z450
2Cade Clason 46.6090 Arcadia, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
3Tyler Bowers 46.8700 Danville, KY United States Kawasaki KX450
4Justin Starling
46.9210 Deland, FL United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Alex Ray
46.9900 Jackson, TN United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results

Group C

The boss of the second C Group session was the same as the first—Josh Cartwright went to the top of the board on his third lap with a 48.335, just a hair faster than Lane Shaw’s 48.373. Cartwright went on to lower his own time to 47.575, becoming the only rider in the group to dip into the 47-second range.

Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Josh Cartwright
47.5750 Tallahassee, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
2Scott Champion 48.0480 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Lane Shaw 48.2770 Alvin, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Hunter Schlosser 48.3960 El Paso, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Richard Taylor 48.6240 Ketchum, ID United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington 1 (West) - 450SX Combined Qualifying

Live Now
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Marvin Musquin 44.1200 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
2Jason Anderson 44.3350 Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
3Cooper Webb 44.3890 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Dylan Ferrandis 44.4540 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
5Eli Tomac 44.5510 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Davalos on the hunt for style points in Arlington.
Davalos on the hunt for style points in Arlington. Align Media
Read Now
May 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now