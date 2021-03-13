Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the tenth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Plenty of storylines to follow today as Monster Energy Supercross heads into its tenth round of racing. In the 250SX West Region, Cameron McAdoo is riding high after taking his first career win one week ago in Daytona. And thanks to a fourth-place finish from Justin Cooper last week, McAdoo is also the championship leader by four points. It’s going to be interesting to see how the night program shakes out between these two as they both fight for the red plate. Joining the fray will be Kyle Peters, who recently wrapped up a perfect season in Kicker AMA Arenacross. That’s right, Peters won every single arenacross main event this season, in both classes, and now’s setting his sights on the supercross podium.
In the 450SX ranks things couldn’t be more interesting. Defending champ Eli Tomac, who hasn’t been his usual dominant self this season, finally notched another win last week in Daytona. Will it be the jumpstart he needs to get his season back on track? Ken Roczen is another rider who will be looking to get back in the winner’s circle. Roczen still holds the red plate, but only has a two-point lead over Cooper Webb, who Roczen hasn’t beaten since Indianapolis. Roczen wasn’t happy with Webb last week after Webb pushed him wide off the start, so it’s going to be interesting to see what kind of interaction the two have tonight. Things are guaranteed to get interesting tonight, so be sure to stick around!
Timed qualifying is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s pushing the pace. One rider who won't be participating in qualifying is Shane McElrath, who announced a back issue will keep him out of today's action.
250SX Qualifying – First Timed SessionS
Group B
Carson Mumford and Jerry Robin were the first to start setting fast times in this session, but when things started settling down it was Dominque Thury who boosted himself to the top of the board. He stayed there for several minutes before Robin came roaring back with a 47.286, just over two tenths faster than Thury. Thury quickly lowered his own time in response, but not enough to displace Robin. Robin left the first Group B session as the man to beat.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jerry Robin
|47.2860
|Hamel, MN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Dominique Thury
|47.4820
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Carson Mumford
|47.6060
|Simi Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Derek Kelley
|48.0240
|Riverside, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Ty Masterpool
|48.3120
|Paradise, TX
|GasGas MC 250F
Group C
Cheyenne Harmon kicked off timed qualifying in the C Group by laying down a 48.587. Later, on his seventh lap, Harmon lowered his own time slightly, turning a 48.558. Other than that, this one was pretty uneventful, as nobody was every able to get close to Harmon.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cheyenne Harmon
|48.5580
|Ovilla, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Michael Hicks
|48.9930
|Fenton, MO
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Matthew Hubert
|49.1130
|Riverside, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Corbin Hayes
|49.5890
|Folsom, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Casey Keast
|49.6230
|Kelowna, BC
|Husqvarna FC 250
Group A
When qualifying got underway it was none other than the championship leader, Cameron McAdoo, and Justin Cooper, who’s second in points, who were immediately fast. Cooper set a 46.236 right away, only to see McAdoo bang out a 46.104. McAdoo later improved his own time, dropping it down to a 45.947. Not to be outdone, Cooper shrugged his shoulders and busted out a 45.652 a couple laps later. Hunter Lawrence was on the move too, and with about four minutes left he moved past McAdoo with a 45.947. Jordon Smith, who received about twenty stitches in his backside last week after getting gashed by a footpeg, looked spicy as well, and on lap eleven moved into second place after posting a 45.834. When the checkers flew it was Cooper who maintained the fastest lap time, but positions one through eight were separated by less than a second.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|45.6520
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|
Jordon Smith
|45.8340
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|45.9290
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|45.9300
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|46.1210
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
450SX Qualifying – First Timed Session
Group A
There were plenty of changes up front in the initial stages of this qualifier, but things got serious when Webb all of a sudden posted a lap time, a 44.516, about a second faster than the closest time. Roczen responded with a 44.618, but Webb stepped it up again, inching toward the 43-second range with a 44.389. Elsewhere Marvin Musquin was quietly spinning fast laps, and was the third rider to dip below the 45-second mark with a 44.985. When the qualifier ended, Webb’s 44.389 held strong, and Webb celebrated by throwing a whip before rolling off the track.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|44.3890
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Ken Roczen
|44.6180
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|44.8080
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|45.0420
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|
Chase Sexton
|45.1110
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
Group B
Tyler Bowers put his Kawasaki up front to get things going in this one, but Alex Ray narrowly nudged him out of the way, posting a 46.984. Fredrik Noren and Brandon Hartranft also got in the mix on top of the board as the qualifier progressed, but when it was over it was Hartranft’s 46.933 that was the fastest lap. Ray had a crash in the whoops in this one that sent his bike flying, but fortunately Ray appeared to be okay after taking a moment to gather himself.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandon Hartranft
|46.9330
|Brick, NJ
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|
Fredrik Noren
|46.9670
|Lidköping
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|
Alex Ray
|46.9840
|Jackson, TN
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Tyler Bowers
|47.0950
|Danville, KY
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|
Justin Starling
|47.1240
|Deland, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
Group C
Theodore Pauli was fastest in this one in the opening laps with a 49.191, but Josh Cartwright, who’s in his first race back after an injury that kept him sidelined for a while, bested him with a 48.106. That time would hold strong, making Cartwright the fastest qualifier in the C Group.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Josh Cartwright
|48.1060
|Tallahassee, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Hunter Schlosser
|48.1610
|El Paso, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Scott Champion
|48.2690
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Lane Shaw
|48.9810
|Alvin, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Theodore Pauli
|49.1910
|Edwardsville, IL
|Kawasaki KX450
250SX Qualifying – Second Timed Session
Group C
Just like in his first qualifier, Cheyenne Harmon struck first in this one , setting a 47.383 to top the field on his second lap. But he had some challengers in this one. Calvin Fonvieille was just over a tenth off Harmon’s initial pace, and on lap six Michael Hicks turned a 47.005 to shove his way to the front. Hicks looked like he was enjoying himself too, throwing a whip here and there and even tossing a one-footer out. Harmon looked like he was on a heater with about three minutes left, but he low-sided right before the finish line, ruining his lap. Hicks’ 47.005 ended up being the fastest of the session.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Michael Hicks
|47.0050
|Fenton, MO
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Cheyenne Harmon
|47.3830
|Ovilla, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Calvin Fonvieille
|47.4060
|Lescure d'Albigeois, FR
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Casey Keast
|48.1170
|Kelowna, BC
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Corbin Hayes
|48.2310
|Folsom, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
Group B
The final 250 B qualifier saw Carson Mumford jump out of the gate hard, immediately setting a 46.952. A few laps later, he lowered it more, dropping down to a 46.940. Jerry Robin didn’t have the fastest times initially, but he kept steadily shaving off time, and late in the session he was able to displace Mumford for the lead with a 46.775. Mumford wasn’t able to respond, and Robin once again was the fastest man in his qualifier.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jerry Robin
|46.7750
|Hamel, MN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Carson Mumford
|46.9400
|Simi Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Dominique Thury
|47.1150
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Dustin Winter
|47.2810
|Clearwater, KS
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ty Masterpool
|47.5640
|Paradise, TX
|GasGas MC 250F
Group A
Jalek Swoll nabbed the “practice” holeshot in this final 250SX qualifier of the day, but Cameron McAdoo jumped in right behind him and shadowed him, even showing him a wheel in places. McAdoo went on to set a fast time in his fourth lap, a 45.435, but Justin Cooper tapped him on the shoulder a few laps later and said, “I’ll take that,” and busted out a 45.299. Hammaker was next to pass McAdoo, recording a 45.358, but with less than a minute left in the session McAdoo was on a heater and looking to make some time back up. He seemed to slow slightly on the second half of the lap, however, but he crossed the line with enough time for another lap. Unfortunately for McAdoo he wasn’t able to climb any higher. Cooper held on to be the fastest 250SX rider in Qualifying at Arlington 1.
"The track is pretty tight tonight," Cooper said afterward. "Times are close and it’s going to come down to fitness. I’m good there, so I’m looking forward to the main event."
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|45.2990
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|45.3580
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|45.4210
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|
Jordon Smith
|45.6350
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|
Alex Martin
|46.0070
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|45.2990
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|45.3580
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|45.4210
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|
Jordon Smith
|45.6350
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|45.9300
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
450SX Qualifying – Second Timed Session
Group A
Marvin Musquin showed some serious speed right away in this one, coming extremely close to the 43-second range on lap five with a 44.151. Eli Tomac showed signs of speed too when he notched a 44.551 on the seventh lap, but Dylan Ferrandis quickly shoved Tomac a spot back when he turned a 44.454. Cooper Webb was next to shuffle Tomac back, posting a 44.537, but nobody was getting anywhere near Musquin’s 44.120. Jason Anderson came out of nowhere to take over second with a 44.335 near the end of the qualifier, but Musquin would not be caught. Times are pretty tight—the top twelve riders ended this session separated by less than a second. Afterward Musquin remarked that, although the whoops are tricky, he didn’t find the track very difficult.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|44.1200
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Jason Anderson
|44.3350
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|44.4540
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Cooper Webb
|44.5370
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|44.5510
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
Group B
Tyler Bowers was quick initially in this one, but it wasn’t long before Cade Clason took over, setting a 46.609. The time held for a few laps, but on Brandon Hartranft’s tenth lap he set a 46.460, which would hold up for the rest of the session.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandon Hartranft
|46.4600
|Brick, NJ
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Cade Clason
|46.6090
|Arcadia, OH
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Tyler Bowers
|46.8700
|Danville, KY
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|
Justin Starling
|46.9210
|Deland, FL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|
Alex Ray
|46.9900
|Jackson, TN
|Kawasaki KX450
Group C
The boss of the second C Group session was the same as the first—Josh Cartwright went to the top of the board on his third lap with a 48.335, just a hair faster than Lane Shaw’s 48.373. Cartwright went on to lower his own time to 47.575, becoming the only rider in the group to dip into the 47-second range.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Josh Cartwright
|47.5750
|Tallahassee, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Scott Champion
|48.0480
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Lane Shaw
|48.2770
|Alvin, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Hunter Schlosser
|48.3960
|El Paso, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Richard Taylor
|48.6240
|Ketchum, ID
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|44.1200
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Jason Anderson
|44.3350
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3
|Cooper Webb
|44.3890
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|44.4540
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|44.5510
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450