“Me and the team, we’ve been working together hard,” said Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Aaron Plessinger in his television interview with NBCSN’s Will Christien, fighting back tears of joy and even relief. “The last two years have been tough. To come up here and get on this podium means a lot to me. I can’t thank them enough… It’ll come easier now.” Starting at Angel Stadium on Saturday night, January 5, 2019, Hamilton, Ohio’s Aaron Plessinger has lined up for and raced in a combined total of 42 AMA Pro Racing 450cc supercross main events and 450cc nationals. Daytona marked his first career overall 450cc podium finish. A long time coming for the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250 National Champion and 2018 AMA Supercross 250SX West Champion, the Daytona result was exactly what the Buckeye needed to light a match to his big bike racing career trajectory. In Texas while getting set for Saturday’s Monster Energy Supercross trio inside Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Aaron took a break to get us up to speed on both Daytona and Dallas. Check it out.

Racer X: Aaron, thanks for taking the time to get us up to speed on all things number seven. So just what’s happening down in the Lone Star State this afternoon?

Aaron Plessinger: Not much, man! Just in the truck and headed back to the campground.

No need to mess around here. Dude, I was watching the Daytona Supercross with my wife last Saturday night on NBC Sports and I must have pointed at the TV four or five times and said to her, “Yep, that’s the real Aaron Plessinger right there! Look at him go!” She doesn’t know much about supercross, but she got the point! It all clicked for you down there!

Dude, it was sick! It was unreal. All day long I felt so good, man. It was everything coming together and teamwork and working so hard… It was just a sweet feeling to get to do that for them knowing how hard they’ve been working. The week leading up to Daytona we did quite a few changes on the bike and after we did those, we didn’t know what was going to happen because they didn’t know if I was going to like it all or not. We just kind of threw some parts on the bike and they said, “If you like it, great.” Luckily, I did and knocked some time off my lap times and put some confidence into me. Yeah, man, I went into Daytona fully confident and fully ready to do business and that’s what I did. It was awesome to be back up there and I’m ready to do it again this weekend.