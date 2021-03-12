Eli Tomac winning his fifth Daytona Supercross was only the tip of the iceberg in an otherwise wild night in Florida. Perhaps the biggest storyline that got people talking though was the strategic first turn battle between Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen. As the drama begins to kick up moving into the second half of the season, Tomac might be hitting his stride at the right time.

In the 250SX class, Cameron McAdoo completed a bit of a Cinderella story, advancing from no ride to supercross winner in just two years. Now, as the championship leader heading into Arlington, Justin Cooper will look to rebound and take it right back away from McAdoo.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

