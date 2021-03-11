Arlington, Texas, welcomes Monster Energy AMA Supercross for round 10 (and 11-12). Arguably the nicest venue in the series, AT&T Stadium offers anything and everything you could ever want. I remember our first visit in 2010 and the awe I felt at the size of the entire complex. Each year, I try to wander around and find new hallways and areas of the dome that I haven’t seen before. There are endless hidden lounges and VIP areas, making this stadium a must see.

Dirty Little Secrets

As for the track, I am curious to see how the layouts evolve throughout the week. We have had a few different situations this season when considering this multiple-races-per-week schedule. Houston incorporated a direction change for round two which was interesting but then Orlando was basically an exact copy of the prior race (weather related). The track maps for Arlington 1-3 are all different but we have seen variations from the original plans before, so we shall see once we come back for Tuesday and Saturday.

For the first round, the start is extremely short. Spanning the width of the stadium, the starts bends into a 90-degree, left-hand corner. With riders trying to carry momentum through the corner, they will have to be mindful of blowing through the outside and onto the concrete. The first rhythm section is fairly basic in theory but there looks to be one cool option. Riders will step on-step off but there is a chance to triple off the next step-off. It will be difficult but possible, and that line could cut lap times by half a second or more. The benefit is being able to single into the next corner versus a very slow double. Watch for this to be an emphasis depending on the build.

The next rhythm section (after a 90-degree left) is a section we see a few times each season. There are two basic ways to approach it. If riders go outside, they can pull off a 3-3. That requires going outside before and after the section (see: bad). If riders go inside, they will likely go 2-3-1, allowing them to stick to the inside in each corner. Unless we see nice berms built in the 90 degree corners before and after, look for option B to be the main line. Giving up the inside line in back-to-back flat corners is usually an unlikely solution.