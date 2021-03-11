Martin Castelo – HAND | OUT

Comment: Castelo, who has a hurt hand, missed Daytona after crashing in his heat. He is out for Arlington 1 and probably longer.

Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Crown crashed and was knocked out for a while in Daytona. He’ll rest for a few weeks, and if it’s determined his head is okay, will return for Atlanta.

Derek Drake – FEMUR | OUT

Comment: Drake is out with a broken femur suffered before the beginning of the season.

Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT

Comment: A broken femur will keep Falk out of action for the season.

Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Gardner hopes to return to racing in Atlanta after sustaining a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis before the season.

Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Gonzales is out for the season due to a broken tibia/fibula and talus.

Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER, WRIST | OUT

Comment: Lopes is back on the bike and should return to action at Arlington 2 after dislocating his shoulder and hurting his wrist in Houston.

Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Martin dislocated his left shoulder in a big crash at Orlando 2. He’s working on healing up, but it’s unknown when he’ll return.

Jace Owen – KNEE | IN

Comment: Owen tweaked his knee after Orlando 2 and missed Daytona but will race this weekend.

Dilan Schwartz – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Schwartz sustained several minor injuries that will keep him from racing at Arlington 1.

Jordon Smith – BACK | TBD

Comment: Smith was somehow able to race the Daytona main event after another rider’s footpeg left a gash in his backside that required roughly 20 stitches. He hopes to be ready for Arlington 1.