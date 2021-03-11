Round ten of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (the first race of three races) will take place in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night. Check out this report for an update on who’s injured.
450SX
Justin Brayton – CHEST | IN
Comment: Brayton missed Orlando 2 with injured ribs but will return to action in Arlington.
Josh Cartwright – ANKLE | IN
Comment: Cartwright fractured his ankle in December, but is expected to be back in Arlington.
Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo suffered a broken collarbone at Orlando 2. There isn’t a specific date on his return yet, but it won’t be in Arlington.
Adam Enticknap – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Enticknap will miss several weeks due to a broken collarbone sustained in qualifying at Orlando 2.
Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Harlan had a big crash in Daytona that left him with a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries. Currently there is no timetable on his return.
Zach Osborne - BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne will miss the Arlington races due to a back injury sustained prior to Orlando 2.
Austin Politelli – HEAD, SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Politelli suffered a concussion and AC separation in his shoulder at Daytona. He hopes to be back for Atlanta.
Carter Stephenson | OUT
Comment: Stephenson sustained a broken wrist, fractured sternum, and two broken ribs during qualifying at Indy 3. He’s out for the season.
250SX WEST REGION
Dakota Alix – BACK | OUT
Comment: Alix will miss several races due to a back injury. As of now there is not a specific return date.
Sean Cantrell – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cantrell is out for the immediate future after breaking his collarbone in Orlando.
Bryton Carroll – RIBS, STERNUM, FOOT | OUT
Comment: Carroll is likely out for the season after sustaining a broken sternum, foot, and a pair of ribs.
Martin Castelo – HAND | OUT
Comment: Castelo, who has a hurt hand, missed Daytona after crashing in his heat. He is out for Arlington 1 and probably longer.
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown crashed and was knocked out for a while in Daytona. He’ll rest for a few weeks, and if it’s determined his head is okay, will return for Atlanta.
Derek Drake – FEMUR | OUT
Comment: Drake is out with a broken femur suffered before the beginning of the season.
Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT
Comment: A broken femur will keep Falk out of action for the season.
Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Gardner hopes to return to racing in Atlanta after sustaining a compression fracture in his lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis before the season.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Gonzales is out for the season due to a broken tibia/fibula and talus.
Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Lopes is back on the bike and should return to action at Arlington 2 after dislocating his shoulder and hurting his wrist in Houston.
Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Martin dislocated his left shoulder in a big crash at Orlando 2. He’s working on healing up, but it’s unknown when he’ll return.
Jace Owen – KNEE | IN
Comment: Owen tweaked his knee after Orlando 2 and missed Daytona but will race this weekend.
Dilan Schwartz – BANGED UP | OUT
Comment: Schwartz sustained several minor injuries that will keep him from racing at Arlington 1.
Jordon Smith – BACK | TBD
Comment: Smith was somehow able to race the Daytona main event after another rider’s footpeg left a gash in his backside that required roughly 20 stitches. He hopes to be ready for Arlington 1.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
250SX EAST REGION
The 250SX East Region will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 24.
TJ Albright – KNEE
Comment: Albright is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Indianapolis.
Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE
Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in Houston.
RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND
Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston.
Max Miller – BACK
Comment: Miller crashed in the main at Indy 2 and sustained an injury to his back.
Michael Mosiman – HAND
Comment: Mosiman broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during qualifying at Indy 3. The injury will not require surgery. Mosiman should be back when 250SX East Region racing resumes.
Jess Pettis – KNEE
Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.
John Short– BANGED UP
Comment: Short got caught up in a first-turn crash in the main event at Indy 2 and got banged up. The plan is to give it enough time for him to be able to race at 100 percent.
Max Vohland – HIP
Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip.
Dylan WoodCOCK – BACK
Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.