Read Now: Suzuki's Future, The Deepest Fields Ever, Closest Races & More!
Inside the May issue of Racer X magazine
Close finishes and a deep field: AMA Supercross might be closer than ever in 2021. The years 1979 through 1986 truly represented a golden era of AMA racing. Jo Shimoda hopes to achieve unprecedented success for Japanese racers in AMA Supercross. And is Suzuki really pulling away from motocross altogether?
Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb won three 450SX main events through the first eight rounds, making him a serious Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship contender.
Mind The Gap
All this talk about gnarly fields and close competition—is it really closer than ever in 2021?
From Suzuka to Supercross
Jo Shimoda is poised to become the first Japanese rider ever to truly succeed in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The Deepest Fields
If you’re looking for the most competitive years in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, look no further than the era of 1979 to 1986. (Read or listen)
Twilight of the Rising Sun
The Suzuki factory team was one of the premier units in supercross and pro motocross for decades, but times are now lean for the historic brand.
Monster Energy / Star Yamaha Racing's Justin Cooper (side 1) and team (side 2).