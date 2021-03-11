The May issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.

Inside the May issue of Racer X magazine

Close finishes and a deep field: AMA Supercross might be closer than ever in 2021. The years 1979 through 1986 truly represented a golden era of AMA racing. Jo Shimoda hopes to achieve unprecedented success for Japanese racers in AMA Supercross. And is Suzuki really pulling away from motocross altogether?

These features and much more in the May issue of Racer X.



