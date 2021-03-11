Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Amateur
RCSX
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 1
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 2
Tue Mar 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 3
Sat Mar 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Read Now: Suzuki's Future, The Deepest Fields Ever, Closest Races & More!

March 11, 2021 2:00pm

The May issue of Racer X magazine is coming to newsstands and mailboxes soon. Subscribe to the print and/or award-winning digital edition today. And if you're already a digital subscriber head to digital.racerxonline.com to login and read the issue in full right now.

Inside the May issue of Racer X magazine

Close finishes and a deep field: AMA Supercross might be closer than ever in 2021. The years 1979 through 1986 truly represented a golden era of AMA racing. Jo Shimoda hopes to achieve unprecedented success for Japanese racers in AMA Supercross. And is Suzuki really pulling away from motocross altogether?

These features and much more in the May issue of Racer X.

Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb won three 450SX main events through the first eight rounds, making him a serious Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship contender.
The May 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Mind The Gap

All this talk about gnarly fields and close competition—is it really closer than ever in 2021?

The May 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

From Suzuka to Supercross

Jo Shimoda is poised to become the first Japanese rider ever to truly succeed in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

The May 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

The Deepest Fields

If you’re looking for the most competitive years in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, look no further than the era of 1979 to 1986. (Read or listen)

The May 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Twilight of the Rising Sun

The Suzuki factory team was one of the premier units in supercross and pro motocross for decades, but times are now lean for the historic brand.

Racer X Illustrated Supercross Magazine

The May 2021 Issue

Monster Energy / Star Yamaha Racing's Justin Cooper (side 1) and team (side 2).

