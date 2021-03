Photos by Blake Keith

Blake Keith was at Daytona International Speedway to capture all the action at the 2021 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) and the Daytona Vintage Supercross. In all, 1,637 entries lined up to compete for championships in 35 amateur and 34 vintage classes. Check out some of Keith's best.

Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX)