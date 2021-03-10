Todd DeHoop Suffers Severe Spinal Cord Injury in Practice Crash

The Following is a press release from Road2Recovery.

ENCINITAS, California—On Sunday, March 7, Todd DeHoop suffered a major crash during a practice session at the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross Championship in Daytona, Florida, sustaining a severe spinal cord injury. DeHoop was immediately transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where a team of physicians is assessing his injuries.

DeHoop fractured his C3 Vertebrae, causing a cord contusion; a crushing of the cord from his C-03/C-04 down to T2, and torn ligaments all along the spine. As a result of his injuries, Todd has very limited mobility with his right side the least reactive and no motor skills, but he does have micro-movement in his arms and legs. No surgery has been performed at this time; his physicians are waiting for the swelling to subside to determine the best course of action.

Once DeHoop has medical clearance for hospital transfer, he will be transported to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan; a hospital closer to his hometown of Zeeland. He will start a long and intense in-patient physical therapy program to help regain his body's functionality with the hope of walking again.

The Road 2 Recovery Foundation has established a fundraising campaign to support Todd as his medical bills are expected to be substantial even after his insurance is applied. You can donate at https://road2recovery.com/cause-view/todd-dehoop. As always, R2R is a nonprofit 501(c) (3), and your donation toward Todd's fund is tax-deductible in the U.S. This is a very difficult time for the DeHoop family; they are exceedingly grateful for all the prayers and support. As more information on Todd's recovery becomes available, we will update his R2R page.

For more information on Road 2 Recovery, upcoming events and athlete updates, visit road2recovery.com.