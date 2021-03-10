2021 RCSX Provides Points-Earning Opportunity for Supercross Futures
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida—Organizers of the United States’ premier professional motocross championships came together to continue the progression of the sport’s amateur level at the 12th running of the MX vs ATV All Out Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) from legendary Daytona International Speedway. In the absence of stadium events for the 2021 season, Feld Entertainment, organizers of Monster Energy Supercross, partnered with MX Sports to host a points-paying race for Supercross Futures.
“Prior to the start of the 2021 season, when it was confirmed that COVID-19 protocols would still be necessary, our longtime associates at Feld Entertainment reached out seeking some assistance for their amateur efforts,” said MX Sports’ Davey Coombs. “The Supercross Futures program has become a successful tool for the progression of the sport’s next generation of talent, while RCSX has served as an established proving ground itself for more than a decade. The opportunity to leverage RCSX as a platform for Supercross Futures was an obvious choice for all parties, and we were more than willing to provide assistance during this time of need.”
On Monday, March 8, the sport’s most promising up-and-coming talent converged on the famed tri-oval infield at The World Center of Racing for the first high profile amateur race of the calendar year. The Supercross Futures class saw Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Jett Reynolds emerge triumphant ahead of Biese Brothers Racing Yamaha’s Carter Biese and ATVs & More/Club MX Yamaha’s Wyatt Liebeck.
This year’s MX vs ATV All Out Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross was a historic one, with a record number of entrants signing up to participate across 35 different classes of competition. Collectively, the 2021 event featured a stellar 1,274 entries, including an impressive 58 competitors in the Supercross Futures class alone.
View results from the 2021 RCSX
Watch the archive of the RacerTV.com broadcast
For more information on the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross, visit the series official website at www.racedaytona.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.
- Facebook: @rcsxdaytona
- Instagram: @rcsxdaytona
- Twitter: @rcsxdaytona