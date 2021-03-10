High Point Raceway 2021 Race Schedule Announced

On September 18 and 19 head to High Point Raceway to celebrate our motocross heritage and the memory of our founder, “Big Dave” Coombs with all of your moto friends – old and new. The 31st Annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming is set to kick off on Saturday with GP Moto-X Country Racing, combining elements of off-road racing and motocross into one unique course. Classes are available for all ages and skill levels. On Sunday, the focus will shift to the motocross track as racers will compete in numerous Vet-aged classes, vintage classes and some support classes. Sunday afternoon will also feature a Vintage Bike Show, several vintage contests with some great prizes that will be up for grabs. Visit www.HighPointMX.com for full details.

Lastly, High Point will host a fall round of the PAMX State Championship on the weekend of October 2 and 3. More information on the fall rounds of PAMX racing will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to www.goPAMX.com and High Point Raceway’s website for up-to-date information on the 2021 Pennsylvania Motocross Association events.

High Point Raceway looks forward to seeing everyone at High Point Raceway this year. No matter what your preferred style of racing is, there is an event for you. Admission and registration processes will follow strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For more information on High Point Raceway please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.HighPointMX.com. Also follow High Point Raceway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.