High Point Raceway 2021 Race Schedule Announced
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—High Point Raceway is excited to announce its 2021 season lineup of professional, amateur and off-road motorcycle, ATV and eMTB racing events. The iconic Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania racetrack is looking forward to hosting rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series Presented by Specialized, ATV Motocross National Championship Series, NECXC Series, as well as the 31st Annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming, and many more.
To kick-off the race season, we will open High Point on Saturday, April 3rd with the Wake-Up! High Point Ride Day. Admission to the facility is free for this event. The Ride Fee is $40/rider and includes access to the motocross track and the GNCC Woods Loop. Bring your mountain bike and hit our exclusive mountain bike trails between motos – open to both traditional and eMTBs. A separate Micro Track will be open for 50cc machines, as well as the STACYC Course for our youngest riders (there is no fee to ride the STACYC course). Visit www.HighPointMX.com for full details.
On April 10 and 11, the New East Coast XC (NECXC) Series will host round 3 of its cross country racing schedule at the facility. ATV and eMTB racing will held on Saturday and motorcycles will race on Sunday. Gate open at 8 a.m. both days. Admission is $15 for Adults (ages 13+), $10 for kids (ages 6-12) and kids 5 and under are free. Visit www.TheNewEastCoastXC.com for full details.
The AMA Northeast Area Qualifier will be held the weekend of May 8 and 9. Practice will take place on Friday, May 7th for $30 per group, with racing on Saturday and Sunday for $40 per class, plus the MX Sports fee of $10 to participate in the Loretta Lynn program. If you bring a pit vehicle, permits will be available to purchase for $20. This event will also serve as Round 4 of the PAMX Fasthouse Spring Championship Series Presented by MX Tire. Visit www.goPAMX.com for more information and a weekend schedule.
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship returns to Pennsylvania for the 44th Annual High Point National on Saturday, June 19th. Enjoy Father’s Day weekend at round three of the 2021 Pro Motocross schedule while seeing the world’s fastest motocross racers take to the track. Several different ticketing options will be available from general admission to VIP Super Tickets and trackside suites. Pro Racing will be bookended by amateur racing on Friday and Sunday, June 18 and 20, with Sunday’s event serving as another round of the PAMX Fasthouse Spring Championship Series presented by MX Tire. Visit www.HighPointMX.com and www.promotocross.com for full details.
The NECXC Series returns to High Point on July 3 and 4 for round one of their 2021 Buddy Race Triple Crown Series. Saturday will play host to Mini and Youth, ATV and Bike racing, and the Adult/Child Mini Bike Buddy Race and Adult Child Mini ATV racing. Sunday will feature the Adult ATV Buddy Race and Adult Bikes. Gates open at 8 a.m. both days. Visit www.TheNewEastCoastXC.com for full details.
On September 18 and 19 head to High Point Raceway to celebrate our motocross heritage and the memory of our founder, “Big Dave” Coombs with all of your moto friends – old and new. The 31st Annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming is set to kick off on Saturday with GP Moto-X Country Racing, combining elements of off-road racing and motocross into one unique course. Classes are available for all ages and skill levels. On Sunday, the focus will shift to the motocross track as racers will compete in numerous Vet-aged classes, vintage classes and some support classes. Sunday afternoon will also feature a Vintage Bike Show, several vintage contests with some great prizes that will be up for grabs. Visit www.HighPointMX.com for full details.
Lastly, High Point will host a fall round of the PAMX State Championship on the weekend of October 2 and 3. More information on the fall rounds of PAMX racing will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to www.goPAMX.com and High Point Raceway’s website for up-to-date information on the 2021 Pennsylvania Motocross Association events.
High Point Raceway looks forward to seeing everyone at High Point Raceway this year. No matter what your preferred style of racing is, there is an event for you. Admission and registration processes will follow strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For more information on High Point Raceway please call (304) 284-0084 or visit the official website at www.HighPointMX.com. Also follow High Point Raceway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.