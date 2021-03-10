Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Pierce Brown
Amateur
RCSX
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Bob Rathkamp

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Bob Rathkamp

March 10, 2021 9:45am
by:

I call up Gaerne USA's Bob Rathkamp to discuss his work in the industry, including how he got with Gaerne, his roots in the sport in Minnesota, his O'Neal days, Sinisalo, signing Jeremy McGrath, and much more.

Listen to the Rathkamp podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

I call up Gaerne USA’s Bob Rathkamp to discuss his work in the industry, including how he got with Gaerne, his roots in the sport in Minnesota, his O’Neal days, Sinisalo, signing Jeremy McGrath, and much more.

Listen to the Rathkamp podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

