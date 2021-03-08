Ben Kelley Fights Back at Wild Boar GNCC

After grabbing the holeshot and running second for the first five laps of racing Jordan Ashburn would hold on for a strong third overall finish as the checkered flag flew. Then it would be KLM Milwaukee GasGas’ Grant Baylor making his way into fourth overall after an eighth place start to the day. Baylor was on the move throughout the whole race, making his way to fifth by the time the white flag was out which would then set him up for a last lap push to fourth overall. Baylor remains in the points lead as the series heads to Georgia next weekend.

Rounding out the top five overall was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth, who has continued to progress as he races after undergoing hand surgery last month. Toth would pick up momentum as the race wore on, as he broke into the top five on the fourth lap of racing. Toth would go swap positions multiple times throughout the day, but as the white flag came out, he would push himself to hold onto his fifth place finish.

“I got off to a pretty good start and rode with the top guys for a little while," said Toth in a KTM team statement. "I felt pretty good up there but the lack of riding from the injury kind of showed in the beginning and I got tight and pumped up so I had to back it down and loosen up, find my flow and pick my way back through the race. I got back up to the top five and was battling with the guys up there and ended up fifth, so I’m pretty stoked on that. It’s definitely something to build on. I’m feeling better every round so I’m happy.”

Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell would hold the early lead as he came through timing and scoring on the first lap. Russell would continue to hold the lead for the first couple of laps but would suffer a mishap in the woods and fall as far back as eighth at one point. Russell put his head down to push the last couple of laps and would make his way back to sixth overall.

Swapping positions throughout the race was AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael. As he came through the finish line on the opening lap, Michael sat in seventh. He would battle his way up to fifth before falling back to eighth as the white flag indicated one more lap to go. Michael was pushing hard throughout the last lap and was able to salvage another position and finish seventh in the XC1 class, ninth overall on the day.

After missing round one, AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor Jr. was back in action for Florida. Baylor would have a great start, and battle at the front as he came through in third for the first three laps of racing. Baylor would be faced with a tough battle as laps four and five got underway, and he would fall back to fourth with only one lap remaining in the race. Unfortunately for Baylor, he would encounter yet another setback on the last lap pushing him back to eighth in the class, 14th overall on the day.

Chilean rider, RedBull/MCS Racing Sherco’s Benjamin Herrera had an impressive ride in Florida as he finished ninth overall in the XC1 class, and 16th overall in just his second GNCC race ever. Factory Beta’s Cory Buttrick would come through to round out the top 10 in XC1 Open Pro.