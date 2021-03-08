The Daytona Supercross always provides some unique stories, but perhaps the most notable rides on the night came from three riders who didn’t walk away with the win in either class. For Aaron Plessinger, a rough two-year stretch in the 450SX class was finally laid to rest with his first career podium on the big bike. Stilez Robertson led much of the 250SX main event in just the second supercross race of his career before settling in for an impressive second-place finish. And Pierce Brown, who was making his return to racing this weekend after eight months following a knee injury, put together his best career ride to round out the podium in the 250SX class.

All three riders spoke with the media via Zoom following the race.

Aaron Plessinger | 3rd in 450SX

Racer X: AP, what a ride. You were great all day and night. Some sort of super-secret Daytona testing? Did you make some changes to the bike? What was the genesis of this amazing ride? This was really good. Can you tell us about the week coming in? Is this a Daytona thing only, or are we going to see this more often?

Aaron Plessinger: No, you’re going to see this more often. We’ve been putting in the work. We’ve been testing. We’ve been trying things left and right. I’ve been kind of a guinea pig with it, which I appreciate. I love trying new things, especially if they work. We’ve been putting in the work at the farm and we made a lot of good changes. It was an awesome day from the get-go. Qualified eighth. The heat race went awesome. Starts were great all day. I loved it. It was so much fun. Wish I could have kept it up there at the end, but Coop [Cooper Webb] outplayed me. All I could ask for was a podium. It’s been two years since I’ve been in the 450 and this is my first podium, so it was a long time coming.

Was that probably the best third-place trophy you’ve ever gotten? Breaking your heel here a couple years ago and then making the comeback to get up there tonight. Talk about that.

Yeah. I definitely think you could say that. I’ve had a rough time here. My first year here I had the flu. Second year here I shattered my heel. Last year was alright. I was definitely due one here. I think I got it done tonight and couldn’t be more happy.