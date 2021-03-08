Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb put together a solid charge late in the Daytona Supercross to capitalize on a mistake from Aaron Plessinger and snag second place behind Eli Tomac. But Webb isn’t being talked about for his charge, but rather the interesting championship dynamic now taking shape between himself and championship leader Ken Roczen. Roczen was not too happy with Webb running him to the Tuff Blox in the second corner of the race, and the German voiced his displeasure on the podium.

When the dust was settled, Webb joined the media via Zoom post-race to discuss the pass and how his night went.

Racer X: Cooper, take us through that first lap. You made a really key pass on Roczen. I don't think Roczen was too happy about it. Just take me through that move that you made there.

Cooper Webb: Yeah, it was second turn, and I had a great start. Me and Ken and Eli were all right there. Eli was on my inside and Kenny was on my outside, so I kind of just went through the middle there and wanted to make sure I could get ahead of Ken. Just made the move right there in that second turn and then followed in behind Eli. I was a little tight there at the first half of the race. AP was riding really well and got around me. Him and Eli were really putting down some good laps there at the beginning. I had some things to figure out, but as the race got going, I started getting better and figuring some lines. I was able to make that last lap effort there at the end, which was critical. Overall, it was a good night of racing. Points-wise it was almost as good as you can get.

Just to elaborate a bit more on the pass. Did you hear anything that Roczen said from the podium after the main event at all?

Yeah, when we got back, he was running his mouth, but I didn’t really hear what he said on the podium or anything. He wasn’t too pumped, but I’m not too sure why. I saw an opening and went for it. He’s really focusing on himself this year, and clearly, he showed how much he’s focusing on himself.