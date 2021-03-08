Two years ago, Cameron McAdoo was left without a ride after the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season ended. Putting his head down and not letting his situation keep him out, he worked his way onto Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM as a fill-in rider that summer. With consistent rides, he proved his worth to Mitch Payton at Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. In now his second year with the program, McAdoo repaid Payton by claiming his first career supercross victory on Saturday night.

After the win, McAdoo spoke with the media via Zoom.

Racer X: Cameron, obviously today was your first 250 win. You’re leaving here with the red plate. Take us through those emotions. We’ve seen when you went over the finish line, you were so pumped. Take us through those emotions and sort of leading into the next round and the motivation it’s going to bring.

Cameron McAdoo: I’ll probably have better words tomorrow, but it felt great. It feels great right now. We had a really good day all day. I felt good in practice. I qualified second. Usually qualifying is not my forte, I guess, but I’ve improved on it. Won my heat race and then just didn’t get the best start in the main. I just focused forward and did my best, and it felt great, and it still does. To win is amazing. It’s my first win, and to win here in Daytona is even cooler. On top of that, we’re going into the third round with the red plate. It’s very motivating. We’re going to continue to work this week and go to Texas with some good momentum. So that was a good one.

What will you remember about your first victory twenty years from now? You said you’d have more words tomorrow. When you think about tonight when you get older, what do you think you’ll remember about this night?

Honestly, going over the finish line and getting to ride up to the wall and do that burnout. That’s probably one thing that you’ll never forget. That feels good. Then getting over to the podium and pulling up to the team and everyone that’s done all the work together… It was pretty emotional. It was really fun. We really enjoyed it. Those are the two things. I’ll always remember that for sure. They always say your first one feels good, and it really does. I’m stoked.