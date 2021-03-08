It wasn’t a shock to see Eli Tomac put together another incredible performance to win his fifth Daytona Supercross, but Tomac’s emphatic celebrating after told a different story. The defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion has not had the title defense he was hoping to by this point with just one win at Houston 2 leading into Daytona. Winning this past weekend was huge as it finally righted the ship in a way. Now just 24 points down in the championship with eight races to go, Tomac might have a new outlook on the rest of the season.

He spoke with the media via Zoom following his record tying victory.

Racer X: Eli, you said during the broadcast in this pre-recorded thing that we saw that you’re not about records. You’re not worried about it, but it would also be cool to get that fifth win and tie the record here at Daytona with Ricky [Carmichael]. Now that you’ve done it, what does it feel like just to get five of them here at this legendary race?

Eli Tomac: It’s a little hard to believe. Five out of the past six years is more than I would ever have expected. Like I said on the podium, I can only credit it to just the track. It just fits me. Whether they like it or not, certain guys are better in certain conditions. This style is me. So, that’s what gets me there. Tonight, we had a great start from the beginning. That was key, crucial as usual. Just having fun on the bike here.

That start too, it wasn’t like it was a great start from the drop all the way. You made a move in the first corner. Kind of take me through that decision and how you pulled it off. You executed perfect. As everyone drifted wide you cut under and cut under again. Take me through that moment and the decision that you made to make that move.

I was like sixth pick. My goal was just to be probably the second guy in line going into that first turn, because I knew I was too far inside to really get the holeshot. I knew I was going to get swept. But as long as I was number two, from watching the previous races I knew I had a chance to come out top five there if I controlled the inside being number two at least. So that’s exactly what happened. I got in front by turn three and turn two.