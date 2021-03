The Moto Marketing Podcast is truly a podcast unlike any other, featuring some of the most iconic moto companies and athletes discussing how they’ve developed and grown their brands. Luke Nesler also brings his insight as a marketing professional about growing your own company or personal brand. If you’re trying to grow your moto business or become more appealing to sponsors, this is the show for you. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

On this episode of the Moto Marketing Podcast, Luke Nesler is joined by the husband-and-wife duo who are the faces behind HandUp Gloves, a popular brand that started as an idea and is now one of the hottest high-end glove brands in the mountain bike space. Hear Cody and Jamie's story as they share how HandUp Gloves was created and scaled.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or watch the podcast in the embedded video below.