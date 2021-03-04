Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Orlando 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 1
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 2
Tue Mar 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Daytona Preview Podcast

March 4, 2021 2:00pm | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the ninth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Daytona Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Daytona preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Orlando 2 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Seth Hammaker (6th in the main event) | 52 points
Robbie Wageman (9th in the main event) | 52 points
Jace Owen (10th in the main event) | 52 points
Coty Schock (12th in the main event) | 52 points
Ramyller Alves (14th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Justin Bogle (10th in the main event) | 46 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

