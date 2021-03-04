Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the ninth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Daytona Supercross.

The Orlando 2 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Seth Hammaker (6th in the main event) | 52 points

Robbie Wageman (9th in the main event) | 52 points

Jace Owen (10th in the main event) | 52 points

Coty Schock (12th in the main event) | 52 points

Ramyller Alves (14th in the main event) | 52 points

450SX Class

Justin Bogle (10th in the main event) | 46 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

