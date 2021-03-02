Results Archive
Racer X Films: Orlando 2 Race Examination

March 2, 2021

With the first off weekend of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship behind us, we wanted to quickly look back at what happened in Orlando that impacts the upcoming Daytona Supercross. Jeremy Martin will not race in Daytona this weekend as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder suffered in the first turn crash of the 250SX main event. Jordon Smith will be back at Daytona despite a rough crash in the whoops ending his night early. Justin Cooper claimed his second career victory and brings the red plate with him to the World Center of Racing.

The 450SX class saw Ken Roczen get an awful start and have to charge his way forward while Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb battled out front. Eventually, Webb bested Cianciarulo and won his third race of the season, while Cianciarulo would unfortunately crash in the whoops moments and break his collarbone. Cianciarulo will not be back for Daytona.

We dig into these incidents and more with the Race Exam from Orlando 2.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

