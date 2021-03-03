Watch: Can Ken Roczen Finally Win the Daytona Supercross?

Ken Roczen enters the halfway point of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship with a narrow six point lead on Cooper Webb. If past history is anything to go by with what to expect this year, Roczen may have a bit more of an uphill climb to the championship than expected.

A win for Roczen at Daytona this weekend could be huge for his second half performance track record and might put Cooper Webb on the backfoot quickly. But Webb and reigning Daytona Supercross winner Eli Tomac have been consistently strong both at Daytona and after Daytona. In today's episode of Racer X Rapid News presented by Fly Racing, we take a closer look at the stats to see how it all lays out going into the second half of the season.

*Footage courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

