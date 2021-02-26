Some sections turned into pretty tough mudholes but riders were able to pick their way through without much trouble if they found the right line. The GNCC series will head back to Big Buck for another event in April, and these muddy areas will actually impact the course layout for that April event more than the opener. Overall, the Big Buck course ended up with more sections of true “hero dirt” than muddy sections.

2. Kailub Russell Was There

Yes, Kailub Russell has retired from full-time GNCC competition but he was still on-hand at Big Buck to not only let his son Krue race (Krue claimed his first GNCC win in the 50cc Jr 2 class by the way!) but he also was there to help out the KTM folks, even going out in the woods and helping the guys find their way through a tough muddy spot. Kailub didn’t just help the KTM folks, it seemed like he pointed out some good lines to anyone who needed them. Kind of a unique element to GNCC racing right there.

3. KLM GasGas wins their first GNCC

You’ve likely already heard that Grant Baylor pull off the win but what you may not realize is that was also the KLM GasGas team’s first win…. In their first GNCC! KLM supported Evan Earl in the latter part of 2020 as part of a small Kawasaki effort, but for 2021 they banded together with Milwaukee tools and GasGas to form a full-blown race team. They kicked off that partnership with a win!

KLM stands for Kyler Lenz Motorsports and is ran by Kevin Lenz, who named the team in honor of his son who passed away in an ATV Motocross accident several years ago. The team has grown from a smaller ATVMX effort, to this full-blown GNCC effort. It’s really amazing to see this team grab its first GNCC win! For Grant, this is the second GNCC overall win in his career, but this is the first one that he’s really been able to claim straight up. Several years ago Grant was credited with a race win after Thad Duvall was docked a position. This is not how anyone, especially a Baylor, wants to win a race. So for Grant to finally notch a “real win” is a great feat as well.