Watch: Injury Updates Following Orlando 2 Supercross

February 25, 2021 1:55pm | by:

The Orlando 2 Supercross unfortunately left a lot of riders walking away from the night with injuries. Not only a lot of riders crashed and were injured during the main events, but several riders also hit the deck during heat races and qualifying during the day.

Today we provide some updates on Adam Cianciarulo, Adam Enticknap, Justin Starling, Carson Brown, Sean Cantrell, Cheyenne Harmon, Alex Martin, Jeremy Martin, Jerry Robin, and Jordon Smith in this edition of Racer X Rapid News presented by Fly Racing.

*Footage courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT FLY RACING

FLY Racing's 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry's widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year's Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

