Watch: Injury Updates Following Orlando 2 Supercross

The Orlando 2 Supercross unfortunately left a lot of riders walking away from the night with injuries. Not only a lot of riders crashed and were injured during the main events, but several riders also hit the deck during heat races and qualifying during the day.

Today we provide some updates on Adam Cianciarulo, Adam Enticknap, Justin Starling, Carson Brown, Sean Cantrell, Cheyenne Harmon, Alex Martin, Jeremy Martin, Jerry Robin, and Jordon Smith in this edition of Racer X Rapid News presented by Fly Racing.

*Footage courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

