Results Archive
Supercross
Orlando 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Orlando 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 7
Articles
Full Schedule

Pastrana and More to Be At Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South March 12-14 in Florida

February 26, 2021 8:00am | by:
Pastrana and More to Be At Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South March 12-14 in Florida

The Red Bull crew is back again for some down south racing at Dade City Motocross from Friday, March 12, to Sunday, March 14, 2021. Visit DayInTheDirtDownSouth.com to get signed up for a weekend of racing like no other.

Red Bull has a long list of athletes for the East Coast edition of the event, with early confirmations of Travis Pastrana, Tyler Bereman, Ronnie Renner, Smagical, Chad Reed, Josh Grant, Darryn Durham, Parks Bonifay, Alex Sorgente and more to be in attendance.

GP style races, team races, pit bikes races, a TT track, there is sure to be a race for EVERY LEVEL RIDER, from beginners to experts. Race 5 races to be an Ironman 💪 and dare to enter the Coup de Grace Survival Race. ☠️

Visit DayInTheDirtDownSouth.com for a detailed event schedule, race registration, fees and more. Be sure to follow the event on social media for updates and all the vibes. #RedBullDownSouth

@DayInTheDirtDownSouth on Facebook
@DayInTheDirtDownSouth on Instagram

Register for Day in the Dirt Down South Now

View the schedule for Day in the Dirt Down South.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now