Pastrana and More to Be At Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South March 12-14 in Florida

The Red Bull crew is back again for some down south racing at Dade City Motocross from Friday, March 12, to Sunday, March 14, 2021. Visit DayInTheDirtDownSouth.com to get signed up for a weekend of racing like no other.

Red Bull has a long list of athletes for the East Coast edition of the event, with early confirmations of Travis Pastrana, Tyler Bereman, Ronnie Renner, Smagical, Chad Reed, Josh Grant, Darryn Durham, Parks Bonifay, Alex Sorgente and more to be in attendance.

GP style races, team races, pit bikes races, a TT track, there is sure to be a race for EVERY LEVEL RIDER, from beginners to experts. Race 5 races to be an Ironman 💪 and dare to enter the Coup de Grace Survival Race. ☠️