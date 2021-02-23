Watch: MotoCar Fite Klub Pre-Race Roundtable Chat

The MotoCar Fite Klub event will take place on Thursday, February 25. Check out the pre-race roundtable event for free.

Watch as Justin Brayton, Jeremy McGrath, Ryan Dungey, Ryan Villopoto, Chad Reed, and Ricky Carmichael preview the event.

You can purchase the event to watch it on Fite TV for $19.99.

Available globally, fans can order this live event which includes replays and watch it online, via mobile, Smart TV or their favorite OTT device.