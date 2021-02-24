Results Archive
Supercross
Orlando 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Supercross
Orlando 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 7
Big Buck GNCC Highlights

February 24, 2021 10:45am | by: &

Check out the highlights from the first round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Big Buck GNCC from Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina.

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

2021 Big Buck GNCC Results

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall

February 20, 2021
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States GasGas
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States Husqvarna
3Josh Strang Inverell Australia Kawasaki
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States KTM
GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro

February 20, 2021
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Kawasaki
4Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States Husqvarna
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States Honda
GNCC

Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am

February 20, 2021
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States Yamaha
3Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States KTM
4Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States GasGas
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States Yamaha
GNCC

Big Buck - WXC

February 20, 2021
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer New Zealand Yamaha
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States Beta
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada KTM
5Tayla Jones Yass Australia Husqvarna
