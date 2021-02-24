Big Buck GNCC Highlights
February 24, 2021 10:45am | by: Mason Rader & Press Release
Check out the highlights from the first round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Big Buck GNCC from Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina.
Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing
2021 Big Buck GNCC Results
GNCC
Big Buck - OverallFebruary 20, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|GasGas
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|3
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
GNCC
Big Buck - XC2 ProFebruary 20, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Kawasaki
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
GNCC
Big Buck - XC3 Pro-AmFebruary 20, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|Yamaha
|3
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|4
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|GasGas
|5
|Noah Clark
|Ozark, MO
|Yamaha
GNCC
Big Buck - WXCFebruary 20, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|Yamaha
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|5
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|Husqvarna