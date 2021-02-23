What to Look For in Your Training Supplements

Nutritional supplements have become incredibly popular over the last generation to really maximize the results of riders’ training routines, from pros to weekend warriors. Let’s dive into why this is the case, and you might want to look for when choosing one for yourself.

Medical professionals and researchers first began to really understand the link between nutrition and athletic performance in the 1950s, although links have long existed; as early as 500 BCE, consuming things like deer liver and lion heart were believed to improve performance on the playing field and battlefield alike. By the 1980s and ’90s, sports nutrition was a booming field, moving past basic protein supplements to take advantage of the latest breakthroughs in our understanding of the human body. Today, it’s nearly unheard of for high-performing athletes to ignore the benefits of modern, top-quality supplements, and that’s certainly true in motocross and supercross.

While a lot of traditional sports require short bursts of energy, or the primary use of one certain muscle group, motocross and supercross require the combined use of upper-body, lower-body, and core muscles for up to 30 minutes straight, all while maintaining a heartrate of 180+ bpm. In other words? Motocross is a physically demanding sport for your every part of your body. It’s no surprise, then, that riders look for every advantage possible to keep their bodies preforming at peak levels and speed up recovery.

Deciding on a supplement can quickly become overwhelming. Simply walking into a GNC store and buying a barrel of mystery powder with an appealing label may not get you what you’re looking for.

A good place to start would be to ask yourself: What sorts of demands are placed on your body during a moto? During training? What should you take before a workout to maximize your benefits? How about after?

Most supplements today pertain to three different times related to physical activity: pre, during, and post.