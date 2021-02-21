Some of the names changed, but the story remained the same in Monster Energy Supercross. Round eight of the championship welcomed the 250SX West Region to action for the first time this year, but this race in Orlando ended up much like the rugged rounds including 250SX East: too many crashes and injuries in the 250s, and more good, close racing in the 450s. Precision or chaos? How do you like your racing? The two classes delivered on their traditional stuff in O-Town.

A traditional winner in the 450 class, too, with Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb really finding himself now. Webb started well, and this time his chief championship rival Ken Roczen did not. That was helpful, and then Webb did the rest, managing the race well as he usually does. He started fourth, then Justin Barcia roughed up Marvin Musquin early and Webb shot past them both to get to second. Up ahead, Adam Cianciarulo was riding well but Webb eventually reeled him in and made the move for the lead. Cianciaurulo and then Musquin stayed close, but Webb brought home the win for the Orlando sweep.

Webb seemed happier than usual on the podium.

“Yeah this one’s huge, man back to back wins is amazing,” said Webb. “It was a great race battling with AC. To be in Orlando, I don’t know, I guess this is my new spot I guess. Orlando. Great race, great points tonight, Marv was coming at the end, I know he strong he is I ride with him every day. Man, what a beautiful race, I felt like start to finish I was in my comfort zone. Just incredible.”