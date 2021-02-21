Results Archive
Supercross
Orlando 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Supercross
Orlando 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Full Schedule
Saturday Night Live: Orlando 2

Saturday Night Live Orlando 2

February 21, 2021 1:00am
by:

Some of the names changed, but the story remained the same in Monster Energy Supercross. Round eight of the championship welcomed the 250SX West Region to action for the first time this year, but this race in Orlando ended up much like the rugged rounds including 250SX East: too many crashes and injuries in the 250s, and more good, close racing in the 450s. Precision or chaos? How do you like your racing? The two classes delivered on their traditional stuff in O-Town.

A traditional winner in the 450 class, too, with Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb really finding himself now. Webb started well, and this time his chief championship rival Ken Roczen did not. That was helpful, and then Webb did the rest, managing the race well as he usually does. He started fourth, then Justin Barcia roughed up Marvin Musquin early and Webb shot past them both to get to second. Up ahead, Adam Cianciarulo was riding well but Webb eventually reeled him in and made the move for the lead. Cianciaurulo and then Musquin stayed close, but Webb brought home the win for the Orlando sweep.

Webb seemed happier than usual on the podium.

“Yeah this one’s huge, man back to back wins is amazing,” said Webb. “It was a great race battling with AC. To be in Orlando, I don’t know, I guess this is my new spot I guess. Orlando. Great race, great points tonight, Marv was coming at the end, I know he strong he is I ride with him every day. Man, what a beautiful race, I felt like start to finish I was in my comfort zone. Just incredible.”  

Webb has two in a row for the Orlando sweep.
Webb has two in a row for the Orlando sweep. Align Media
Adam Cianciarulo had a great start in the 450SX main event and led the first 10 laps of the race. He was passed by Webb and then, while running in second, he crashed hard, endoing in the whoops. The crash ended his night.
Adam Cianciarulo had a great start in the 450SX main event and led the first 10 laps of the race. He was passed by Webb and then, while running in second, he crashed hard, endoing in the whoops. The crash ended his night. Align Media

Aiding Webb’s championship cause, Roczen was unable to completely overcome a bad start—the Honda HRC man wheelied out of the gate. Roczen ended up fourth, so Webb had cut the series lead down to just six.

“I was kind of gauging where everyone was, and I was liking what I was seeing at the beginning [with Roczen starting at mid-pack],” said Webb. “I knew I needed to capitalize on it. I saw then and knew it was a big night to get that win and get that extra three [points] on second. When the championship contender isn’t on the podium, it’s definitely a plus.”

Ken Roczen won his heat race but was buried in the field at the start of the main event. He came through the holeshot line officially in 12th and had to charge throughout the entire race.
Ken Roczen won his heat race but was buried in the field at the start of the main event. He came through the holeshot line officially in 12th and had to charge throughout the entire race. Align Media

Musquin backed up his teammate with his best ride of the season, taking second. He snaked back around Barcia in the corners near the finish line, then put pressure on Cianciarulo. Cianciarulo then crashed hard in the whoops with a big endo—the whoops were super dry and slick and it appears Cianciarulo got wheel spin. No word yet on the condition of the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider, who went from second to DNF, and Musquin inherited second. Musquin kept his teammate Webb in check most of the way, too.

“I’m super happy that we tested this week and I just had a different setup today and it showed,” said Musquin. “I showed better riding and to be in that position and to gain a little bit of ground on Cooper there. I started slowing down in the whoops. It was really sketchy there… I had good feeling and fun and pleasure on a tough track so that means a lot.”

Musquin has definitely progressed from the start of the season. “To get that very first podium at Houston, it definitely surprised me,” he said. “Then I got another podium at Indy 3 but now I’m feeling I’m in a better position because I got a podium today on a tough track. This year has been tough, but it’s been a comeback. When I had my knee injury, the first day back on the track I wasn’t sure if everything was going to be okay, so it feels good to be back for sure.”

Marvin Musquin earned his third podium of the season.
Marvin Musquin earned his third podium of the season. Align Media

Barcia (Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas) had a rough start to the day with a big practice crash. He also wasn’t comfortable on the slick track. Yet, he dug into his old playbook, which is getting a good start and fighting hard under pressure. Barcia spent most of the race clinging to his position with Eli Tomac and Roczen all over him. He never let them through.

“I could see that green machine [Tomac] behind me a lot of those pivoting corners,” said Barcia after taking third. Barcia tried to jump the whoops at the beginning of the race but knew it wasn’t working, so he switched back to skimming. “When I went to skimming, I kind of broke him a little bit but then Kenny came, so it was kind of a double whammy for me. That pressure was extremely intense from Eli and then Ken at the end.”

Roczen kept heat on Barcia all the way to the last lap but couldn’t find an opening, he had to settle for fourth. The surprised was Tomac, who faded late in the race. Roczen got by him and so did the surging Jason Anderson, who went by in the whoops. Anderson’s fifth is a season best; he also won his heat race and was fastest qualifier. Much, much improved from where he was at the start of the season.

Tomac was sixth, meaning the defending Monster Energy Supercross Champion has missed the podium in three-straight races, and is 31 points down in the championship.

Justin Barcia held off Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen throughout the later stages of the race to claim the final spot on the podium.
Justin Barcia held off Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen throughout the later stages of the race to claim the final spot on the podium. Align Media
Eli Tomac finished sixth—his third race outside of the top five this season. He sits 31 points behind Roczen in the 450SX standings.
Eli Tomac finished sixth—his third race outside of the top five this season. He sits 31 points behind Roczen in the 450SX standings. Align Media

Malcolm Stewart (Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha) was in the battle with Tomac and Roczen early but they got away, he took seventh. Zach Osborne couldn’t back his podium from last weekend, he was eight, then came Aaron Plessinger in ninth, and Justin Bogle a season-best tenth on his Rocky Mountain ATV/MC WPS KTM.

The Orlando 2 Supercross 450SX main event podium: Cooper Webb (center, first), Marvin Musquin (left, second), and Justin Barcia (right, third).
The Orlando 2 Supercross 450SX main event podium: Cooper Webb (center, first), Marvin Musquin (left, second), and Justin Barcia (right, third). Align Media
Supercross

Orlando 2 (West) - 450SX

February 20, 2021
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
2Marvin Musquin La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany180
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States174
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States149
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States136
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France133
Full Standings

So, onto the chaos of the 250s. The 250 East class was besieged by injuries, so the West was expected to offer some relief, but instead offered up its own bumps and lumps through the very first corner. Veteran contender Jeremy Martin was landed on by rookie Stylez Robertson as they used different jump combinations out of turn one. Both went down and Martin got up holding his shoulder. Just like that, his race was done, and even worse, his brother Alex was down out on the track just two corners further, with a suspected concussion. That left the Martin brothers in 22nd and 21st at the end of the night. Ouch.

Justin Cooper had the lead but the race was red flagged so officials could attend to Alex Martin. Cameron McAdoo clipped one of the medics as the red flag was out.

“Dude there was medic guys running everywhere and I think Cameron even got one of them,” said Cooper.

“It was pretty crazy,” said McAdoo. “We started getting red cross flags before we even got to the triple. One of the medics, after Justin had gone by, was trying to get across the track to Alex and he crossed in front of me. I had nowhere to go. He jumped in front of me. I don’t think the medic saw me coming.”

Jace Owen grabbed the 250SX main event holeshot but a crash on the first lap of the race required the medical crew to red flag the race, leading to a full restart from the gates.
Jace Owen grabbed the 250SX main event holeshot but a crash on the first lap of the race required the medical crew to red flag the race, leading to a full restart from the gates. Align Media
Alex Martin waved to the crowd as he was carted off the track. Our Steve Matthes talked to a source in Martin's camp that indicated Alex likely suffered a concussion, but he will otherwise be okay.
Alex Martin waved to the crowd as he was carted off the track. Our Steve Matthes talked to a source in Martin's camp that indicated Alex likely suffered a concussion, but he will otherwise be okay. Align Media
  • Jeremy Martin won his heat race. Align Media
  • But his night ended early after a crash in the first turn of the 250SX main event took him out of the race. He appeared to have a shoulder injury after a hard hit. Align Media

The field restarted—without the Martins—but Cooper nailed the start again. After that, it was an uneventful race for him, as the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider checked out. For a rider who broke a bone in his foot few weeks ago, it was the best-case scenario.

“When you break a bone you really can’t do much,” he said. “I had to stay off the foot for a good three weeks and it was tough. The fitness isn’t probably as good as it could be, but I was able to get a holeshot and ride some clean laps and didn’t have to push into that hard zone. The bike was setup good from the offseason and I didn’t have any issues today.

“I had a lot of questions for myself,” Cooper continued. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. When I crashed, it was like four weeks away and I knew something was broken right away… I think I had three or four days on supercross before this, but I felt good right away… Just really excited to be back racing, especially because I didn’t think I was going to make this.”

Justin Cooper was leading when the race was red flagged. But out of the gates on the restart, he picked up right where he left off: in the lead.
Justin Cooper was leading when the race was red flagged. But out of the gates on the restart, he picked up right where he left off: in the lead. Align Media

McAdoo started about fourth on the restart and came home second, four seconds behind. He also won his heat race.

“I’m obviously really comfortable right now with the team and I can communicate well with them now,” said McAdoo about his second year with the team. “This year, to be able to develop the new bike, I think I understand the team well and the team understands me well. I think we’re in a good spot all together and this is the best way I’ve started a season.”

One of the biggest questions of the off-season was the potential of Garrett Marchbanks and the ClubMX team. Could the former Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider battle for podiums against the factory riders? So far, so good. It wasn’t an amazing race for Marchbanks but he simply rode solid as others had problems. For example, Jordon Smith was running second early and went down hard in the whoops. He didn’t finish the race. Marchbanks started about tenth and worked his way to fourth, then passed Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jalek Swoll to take over third.

"The day started off rough. I was just not connecting with the track at all," Marchbanks said in the post-race press conference. "Honestly, to get third place at the end of the night, I’m pretty pumped and so is the team."

After the full restart in the 250SX main event, Jordon Smith was running second to Cooper. But on the third lap he had a big crash in the whoops where he slammed into the face of the takeoff that followed. He was out of the race after that.
After the full restart in the 250SX main event, Jordon Smith was running second to Cooper. But on the third lap he had a big crash in the whoops where he slammed into the face of the takeoff that followed. He was out of the race after that. Align Media

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jalek Swoll ran inside the top three early in the entire 250SX main event before finishing fourth.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jalek Swoll ran inside the top three early in the entire 250SX main event before finishing fourth. Align Media

Justin Cooper claimed his second 250SX main event win at the Orlando 2 Supercross. This is the second year in a row he has won his season-opening race, as he took his maiden SX race victory at the 2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross.
Justin Cooper claimed his second 250SX main event win at the Orlando 2 Supercross. This is the second year in a row he has won his season-opening race, as he took his maiden SX race victory at the 2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross. Align Media
Cameron McAdoo with his mechanic Kyle Defoe after finishing second at the opening 250SX West Region round. McAdoo also won his heat race to start off the night.
Cameron McAdoo with his mechanic Kyle Defoe after finishing second at the opening 250SX West Region round. McAdoo also won his heat race to start off the night. Align Media
Garrett Marchbanks finished in third in his first race with the ClubMX Yamaha team.
Garrett Marchbanks finished in third in his first race with the ClubMX Yamaha team. "The day started off rough. I was just not connecting with the track at all," Marchbanks said in the post-race press conference. "Honestly, to get third place at the end of the night, I’m pretty pumped and so is the team." Align Media
Supercross

Orlando 2 (West) - 250SX West

February 20, 2021
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper
Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper
Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States26
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States23
3Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States21
4Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States19
5Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia18
Full Standings

Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now