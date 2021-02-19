Once again Phil Nicoletti is here to answer your questions. Do you need advice on something regarding life, love, or racing? Phil has superb advice on all of these topics and many more.

He’ll also be back racing this summer in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but who really cares about that? Phil is here for you. Send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com.

Who is more annoying Mathis or Weege?!?!! Asking for a friend...🤣🤣 Josh Brewer

[Editor’s note: he will now go by Steve Mathis, thank you, Josh!]

Josh,

I’m gonna be honest. They are both equally annoying. It just depends what topic you get one or the other on. Matthes on politics or Weege spending money. They are both good debaters, so you have to have your hands ready to throw a punch back. But they are pretty good for half assed journalists. Unless they are talking shit on me, which seems quite often. Then they suck!