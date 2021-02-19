Taking a quick look back at Orlando 1 to refresh your memory before Orlando 2 this weekend, there were a couple interesting moments in both classes. In the 450SX class, Zach Osborne and Justin Barcia both took wild rides in the whoops but were fortunate enough to keep the rubber side down. Cooper Webb executed a masterful pass for the lead on Ken Roczen and Justin Brayton early in the main event that ultimately proved pivotal for the end result.

The 250SX class saw Christian Craig have a rough crash in his heat race that injured his hand. He was able to tough it out in the LCQ and main event to land on the podium when all was said and done. As for eventual race winner Jett Lawrence, he spent much of the race holding off Colt Nichols until Nichols nearly crashed around the halfway point. Watch all of that and more on this week's Race Examination.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports

